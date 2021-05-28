Help with Console error

Thanks for all of your previous help.

I am testing this new code, where video is captured/recorded successfully. However, I don’t have the upload part correct. It’s showing this error:

“Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘name’ of undefined

at uploadFile (index.html:166)

at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (index.html:76)”

Line 166 is:

formData.append('video-filename', blob.name);

Line 76 is:

<button id="uploadFile" onclick="uploadFile()">Upload</button>

Here’s the pertinent html:

<button id="button1" onclick="startRecording()">Start</button> <button id="button2" onclick="endRecording()">Stop</button> <button id="uploadFile" onclick="uploadFile()">Upload</button> <video id="video" autoplay="autoplay" controls="controls" poster="/thumbnail.jpg" type="video/mp4" muted playsInline></video>

And the JS:

function supportsRecording(mimeType) { if (!window.MediaRecorder) return false; if (!MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported) return mimeType.startsWith("audio/mp4") || mimeType.startsWith("video/mp4"); return MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported(mimeType); } var video = document.querySelector('#video'); let blobs = []; let stream; let mediaRecorder; async function startRecording() { stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true, video: true }); mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream); mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => { // Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network. if (event.data) blobs.push(event.data); } mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview; // Let's receive 1 second blobs mediaRecorder.start(1000); } function endRecording() { // Let's stop capture and recording mediaRecorder.stop(); stream.getTracks().forEach(track => track.stop()); } function doPreview() { if (!blobs.length) return; // Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content video.src = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType })); } /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// function uploadFile() { let formData = new FormData(); } var blob, fileName, fileObject; function uploadBlob(blob) { prepareBlob(blob); InitUploading(); } function prepareBlob(blob){ // generating a random file name fileName = getFileName('mp4'); // we need to upload "File" --- not "Blob" fileObject = new File([blob], fileName, { type: 'video/mp4' }); } function InitUploading() { uploadFile(fileObject, function (response, fileDownloadURL) { if (response !== 'ended') { document.getElementById('header').innerHTML = response; // upload progress return; } document.getElementById('header').innerHTML = '<a href="' + fileDownloadURL + '" target="_blank">' + fileDownloadURL + '</a>'; //alert('Successfully uploaded recorded blob.'); // preview uploaded file video.src = fileDownloadURL; // open uploaded file in a new tab window.open(fileDownloadURL); }); } function uploadFile(blob, callback) { // create FormData var formData = new FormData(); formData.append('video-filename', blob.name); formData.append('video-blob', blob); callback('Uploading recorded-file to server.'); makeXMLHttpRequest('save1.php', formData, function (progress) { if (progress !== 'Upload Complete') { callback(progress); return; } // var initialURL = 'uploads/' + blob.name; callback('ended', initialURL); }); }

Everything works successfully up to the ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Ultimately, I’m trying to successfully upload upon upload click, but I first need to resolve those errors. Any help with solving those errors is greatly appreciated.

Any comments/guidance with the upload code portion is equally welcomed.