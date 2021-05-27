Help with Console error

Thanks for all of your previous help.
I am testing this new code, where video is captured/recorded successfully. However, I don’t have the upload part correct. It’s showing this error:

“Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘name’ of undefined
at uploadFile (index.html:166)
at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (index.html:76)”

Line 166 is:
formData.append('video-filename', blob.name);
Line 76 is:
<button id="uploadFile" onclick="uploadFile()">Upload</button>

Here’s the pertinent html:

<button id="button1" onclick="startRecording()">Start</button>
<button id="button2" onclick="endRecording()">Stop</button>
<button id="uploadFile" onclick="uploadFile()">Upload</button>
<video id="video" autoplay="autoplay" controls="controls" poster="/thumbnail.jpg"
type="video/mp4" muted playsInline></video>

And the JS:

function supportsRecording(mimeType)
{
    if (!window.MediaRecorder)
        return false;
    if (!MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported)
        return mimeType.startsWith("audio/mp4") || mimeType.startsWith("video/mp4");
    return MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported(mimeType);
}

var video = document.querySelector('#video');

let blobs = [];
let stream;
let mediaRecorder;
async function startRecording()
{
    stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true, video: true });
    mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream);
    mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => {
       // Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network.
       if (event.data)
            blobs.push(event.data);
    }
    mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview;
    // Let's receive 1 second blobs
    mediaRecorder.start(1000);
}
function endRecording()
{
    // Let's stop capture and recording
    mediaRecorder.stop();
    stream.getTracks().forEach(track => track.stop());
}
function doPreview()
{
    if (!blobs.length)
        return;
    // Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content
    video.src = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType }));
}

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

function uploadFile() {
    let formData = new FormData();
}

var blob, fileName, fileObject;
              function uploadBlob(blob) {
                  prepareBlob(blob);
            			InitUploading();
              }

 function prepareBlob(blob){
            	    	// generating a random file name
            			 fileName = getFileName('mp4');
            			 // we need to upload "File" --- not "Blob"
            			 fileObject = new File([blob], fileName, {
            			 type: 'video/mp4'
            		 });
            }
function InitUploading()
            			 {
uploadFile(fileObject, function (response, fileDownloadURL) {
if (response !== 'ended') {
            									 document.getElementById('header').innerHTML = response; // upload progress
return;
          }
            							 document.getElementById('header').innerHTML = '<a href="' + fileDownloadURL +
            									 '" target="_blank">' +
            									 fileDownloadURL + '</a>';
 //alert('Successfully uploaded recorded blob.');
            							 // preview uploaded file
            							 video.src = fileDownloadURL;
            							 // open uploaded file in a new tab
            							 window.open(fileDownloadURL);
            					 });
            			 }

function uploadFile(blob, callback) {
 // create FormData
 var formData = new FormData();
      formData.append('video-filename', blob.name);
        formData.append('video-blob', blob);
           callback('Uploading recorded-file to server.');
            makeXMLHttpRequest('save1.php', formData, function (progress) {
  if (progress !== 'Upload Complete') {
  callback(progress);
 return;
          }
// var initialURL = 'uploads/' + blob.name;
            							 callback('ended', initialURL);
            					 });
            			 }

Everything works successfully up to the ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Ultimately, I’m trying to successfully upload upon upload click, but I first need to resolve those errors. Any help with solving those errors is greatly appreciated.

Any comments/guidance with the upload code portion is equally welcomed.