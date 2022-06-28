Help with Case Syntax for MS SQL Server (or fixing my datatype error)

I am quite new to SQL scripting and have mostly worked with MySQL. I am now trying to create a script for use with MS SQL Server that will obtain a numeric value in a table and output an associated name (which is not in any table).

I haven’t worked with Case statements in SQL before, however I think my issue may have more to do with initializing a new variable I am introducing.

Here is my code:

select distinct r.FacilityId, case when r.FacilityId = 1 then 'GreatNorth' when r.FacilityId = 2 then 'Jackpot' when r.FacilityId = 3 then 'Cash' when r.FacilityId = 5 then 'Century' when r.FacilityId = 6 then 'Rivers' when r.FacilityId = 7 then 'Pure' else r.FacilityId end as FacilityName from Report_XV r

And here is the error I am getting:

Conversion failed when converting the varchar value ‘GreatNorth’ to data type int.

As an experiment I tired adding amending FacilityName to FacilityName(VARCHAR(40)) but that also returned an error. I also tried “cast(FacilityName as varchar(40))” but that also resulted in a syntax error – I clearly have no idea what I am doing.

Currently this is a test script, as I am trying to learn how to manipulate the data. Once I get this working, then I will be removing the reference to “r.FacilityId” as my first column of data.