Help with Buttons

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 150% sans-serif;
}
#container-1,
#container-2 {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-around;
padding: 1em;
margin: 0.5em 0;
border: 1px solid #999;
background-color: #fff;
}
#container-1 input, #container-2 input,
#container-1 button, #container-2 button,
#container-1 a, #container-2 a {
padding: 0.25em 1em;
margin: 0.5em;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.25em;
background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #eee, #ccc );
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
font-size: 1em;
color: #444;
text-decoration: none;
}
#container-2 input,
#container-2 button,
#container-2 a {
padding: 1em 2em;
border-radius: 0.5em;
background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #99f, #33f );
font-size: 1.25em;
font-weight: bold;
color: #fff;
letter-spacing: 1px;
text-align: center;
text-shadow: 0 1px 1px #000, 1px 0 1px #000;
white-space: break-spaces;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="container-1">
<input type="button" value="this is an "input" element">
<button>this is a "button" element</button>
<a href="#">this is an "a" element</a>
</div>
<div id="container-2">
<input type="button" value="this is an "input" element">
<button>this is a "button" element</button>
<a href="#">this is an "a" element</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>
