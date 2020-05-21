Help with Buttons

Hello, I am trying to get back into HTML and CSS after a long time away.

What is the best and newest way to create buttons using HTML/CSS?

The only thing I recall is creating a form button using, I think, an < input > tag.

My goal is to learn how to creating buttons not only for HTML forms, but also styling hyperlinks to look like buttons.

And since I do not have Photoshop, and am not really knowledgeable with such tools, I am hoping in modern web design there is a way to do all of this using HTML/CSS.

Oh, and I suppose whatever I use should be mobile friendly as well.

Thanks in advance!