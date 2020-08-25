Help with Buttons

- active - mousedown
- focus - click
Actually, according to css-tricks…
Link - default styling of an unclicked/unvisited link.
Visited- link has already been clicked.
Hover - mouse pointer is placed on top of a link, however, it hasn’t been clicked yet.
Active - user is in process of clicking on a link, but the mouse button is still depressed.
My goal right now is to learn how to change the styling on my test button when the user hovers, and then clicks on link.
I seem to be having some specificity issues, because for the life of me, I cannot get my :hover and :active pseudo classes to work.
(Note: I am chose extreme styling on the pseudo-classes to see if things are working, but no luck?!)
Here is what I have…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title></title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
html, body{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
div#wrapper{
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
max-width: 30em;
margin: 3em auto;
padding: 3em;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
a.myButton{
display: inline-block;
margin: 0 1em 0 0;
padding: 0.2em 1em 0.3em 1em;
font-family: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
border: 1px solid #FFBB4D; /* Darker Orange */
border-radius: 6px;
background-color: #FFEC64; /* Gold */
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D); /* Gold to Darker Orange */
cursor: pointer;
}
/*
a.myButton :link{
background-color: #EEE;
}
a.myButton :visited{
background-color: #0F0;
}
*/
a.myButton :hover{
background-color: #F00;
}
a.myButton :active{
background-color: #000;
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<a href="" class="myButton">Renew</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>
This…
div#wrapper{
…should be …
#wrapper{
This…
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);
…should be…
background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);
This
a.myButton :hover{
background-color: #F00;
}
a.myButton :active{
background-color: #000;
}
…should be…
.myButton: hover{
background-image: none;
background-color: #F00;
}
.myButton: active{
background-color: #000;
}
coothead
Why did you suggest those changes?
Whatever their purpose, it didn’t fix the fact that my :hover and :active aren’t working.
P.S. Okay, so I just figured out that there cannot be a space between the class selector and the pseudo-class.
.myButton:hover{
}
So that made things, work, but I do not understand the need for
background-image: none;
which was my other issue.
What you should be asking yourself is;
what effects did you expect from…
a.myButton: hover{
background-color: #F00;
}
a.myButton: active{
background-color: #000;
}
coothead
My link/myButton was styled to have a golden gradient background.
For testing purposes, when you hover over the link, I expected it to turn red.
And when you clicked on the link, I expected the background to turn black.
Not following your question about what I expected?
And back to my question to you…
Why do I have to set background-image: none; on just the :hover in order to make things work?
First of all, I have no background image.
Secondly, if I did, why wouldn’t I have to have background-image: none; on :active as well?
The code that I gave you in post #34 started with
a “golden gradient background”, turned “red” on
hover and “black” on active ( mousedown ). If you
require “black” when clicked then you would need
.myButton:focus{
background-image: none;
background-color: #000;
}
…with this HTML…
<a href="#" class="myButton">Renew</a>
I told you in post 34 to change…
background: linear-gradient
…to…
background-image: linear-gradient
…so that
myButton:hover would function
correctly.
It did not need to be added to
myButton:active
because the “hover” state remains.
You will notice, though, that I have included it for
"focus".
coothead
Okay, I missed that subtle distinction.
Here is the latest version I have, and it seems to do everything I want for now…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title></title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
html, body{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
#wrapper{
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
max-width: 16em;
margin: 6em auto;
padding: 3em;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.myButton{
display: inline-block;
padding: 0.6em 2em 0.5em 2em;
font-family: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
border: 1px solid #FFBB4D; /* Orange */
border-radius: 6px;
/* background-color: #FFEC64; /* Gold */
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D); /* Gold to Orange */
cursor: pointer;
}
.myButton:hover{
/* background-color: #FFBB4D; /* Orange */
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFBB4D 10%, #FFEC64); /* Orange to Gold */
}
.myButton:active{
background-image: none;
background-color: #FFBB4D; /* Orange */
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<a href="" class="myButton">Renew</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>
In the above code, I just use background…
.myButton{
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D); /* Gold to Orange */
}
.myButton:hover{
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFBB4D 10%, #FFEC64); /* Orange to Gold */
}
.myButton:active{
background-image: none;
background-color: #FFBB4D; /* Orange */
}
Can you please help me understand…
1.) What is the difference between background and background-image?
2.) In my code, why do I need background-image: none; in order for hover to work?
- The
backgroundshorthand CSS property sets all
background style properties at once, such as color,
image, origin and size, or repeat method.
The
background-imageCSS property sets one or
more background images on an element.
-
background-image overrides background-color,
so
background-image: none;needs to be applied
for the hover, active or focus to work.
coothead
Okay, that is good to know. But if I never used a background-image, then why do I have to override things?
I choose to use
background-image.
If you prefer to use
background then
you can use
.myButton:hover{
background: #f00 ;
}
.myButton:active{
background: #000;
}
.myButton:focus{
background: #000;
}
…or…
.myButton:hover{
background: #f00 ;
}
.myButton:active, .myButton:focus {
background: #000;
}
coothead
But my point is that even if I just use background as shown in my last code sample, if I do NOT also include background-image: none: for .myButton:active, then when you click on the button, the :active styling doesn’t work.
And I am asking why that is so, since I am nether declaring background-image nor do I have one.
Follow me now?
Actually, I am getting rather bored with
trying to follow you now.
This is your code with the amendments
that I made in post #42.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title></title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
html, body{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
#wrapper{
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
max-width: 30em;
margin: 3em auto;
padding: 3em;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.myButton{
display: inline-block;
margin: 0 1em 0 0;
padding: 0.2em 1em 0.3em 1em;
font-family: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
border: 1px solid #FFBB4D; /* Darker Orange */
border-radius: 0.4em;
background-color: #FFEC64; /* Gold */
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D); /* Gold to Darker Orange */
}
/*
.myButton :link{
background-color: #EEE;
}
a.myButton :visited{
background-color: #0F0;
}
*/
.myButton:hover{
background: #f00 ;
}
.myButton:active{
background: #000;
}
.myButton:focus{
background: #000;
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<a href="#" class="myButton">Renew</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead
Life is tough, isn’t it?
The answer to my question is this...
Apparently when I used…
.myButton:active{
background-color: #FFBB4D;
}
…in order for CSS to show that you need to use background-image: none; even though I wasn’t using a background image.
So the solution is to either do this…
.myButton:active{
background: #FFBB4D;
}
Or do what I posted above…
.myButton:active{
background-image: none;
background-color: #FFBB4D;
}
Another crazy CSS quirk?!
Just examine ( carefully ) the code in post #44.
There is no background-image in it period
coothead
Re-read what I said in post #45…
I said IF you use background-color: #FFBD4D; THEN you need to also use background-image: none;
Furthermore, IF INSTEAD you use background: #FFBD4D; THEN you do NOT need to also use background-image: none;
Subtle, but important difference!
background vs. background-color
And I conjectured that background-color is treated like background-image by CSS.
I have shown you how to code buttons.
I am not going play any more silly games
with you on this subject.
I am out of here.
coothead
What silly games are those?
There are two ways to do things. No need to get snotty…
Why do you act like that?
