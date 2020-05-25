Help with Buttons

@coothead,

I guess I’m not understanding what :active and :focus do. Based on the article I was looking at earlier, I was expecting :active to apply a style as I was clicking on the button, but once I released, then it would go back to the regular style.

When I add your code, when I hover over the button, its look changes. But then clicking on the button does nothing new. And after clicking on it, it does look different, though.

I thought the author was suggesting - which would make sense to me - that you want to apply a style (typically a darker button) as the user clicks on it to make it look like it is being depressed I suppose.

Am trying to play around with things, but my original code wasn’t working…