Help with Buttons

I guess I’m not understanding what :active and :focus do. Based on the article I was looking at earlier, I was expecting :active to apply a style as I was clicking on the button, but once I released, then it would go back to the regular style.
When I add your code, when I hover over the button, its look changes. But then clicking on the button does nothing new. And after clicking on it, it does look different, though.
I thought the author was suggesting - which would make sense to me - that you want to apply a style (typically a darker button) as the user clicks on it to make it look like it is being depressed I suppose.
Am trying to play around with things, but my original code wasn’t working…
The backgroundshorthandCSS property sets all
background style properties at once, such as color,
image, origin and size, or repeat method.
The background-imageCSS property sets one or
more background images on an element.
background-image overrides background-color,
so background-image: none; needs to be applied
for the hover, active or focus to work.
But my point is that even if I just use background as shown in my last code sample, if I do NOT also include background-image: none: for .myButton:active, then when you click on the button, the :active styling doesn’t work.
And I am asking why that is so, since I am nether declaring background-image nor do I have one.