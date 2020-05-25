Help with Buttons

#30

@coothead,

I guess I’m not understanding what :active and :focus do. Based on the article I was looking at earlier, I was expecting :active to apply a style as I was clicking on the button, but once I released, then it would go back to the regular style.

When I add your code, when I hover over the button, its look changes. But then clicking on the button does nothing new. And after clicking on it, it does look different, though.

I thought the author was suggesting - which would make sense to me - that you want to apply a style (typically a darker button) as the user clicks on it to make it look like it is being depressed I suppose.

Am trying to play around with things, but my original code wasn’t working…

#31
  1. active - mousedown
  2. focus - click
#32

Actually, according to css-tricks…

Link - default styling of an unclicked/unvisited link.

Visited- link has already been clicked.

Hover - mouse pointer is placed on top of a link, however, it hasn’t been clicked yet.

Active - user is in process of clicking on a link, but the mouse button is still depressed.

#33

My goal right now is to learn how to change the styling on my test button when the user hovers, and then clicks on link.

I seem to be having some specificity issues, because for the life of me, I cannot get my :hover and :active pseudo classes to work.

(Note: I am chose extreme styling on the pseudo-classes to see if things are working, but no luck?!)

Here is what I have…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
  
<!-- *************************  HTML HEAD  ********************************* -->
<head>
  <!-- METADATA -->
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

  <!-- TITLE -->
  <title></title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->
  <style media="screen">
    html, body{
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0;
    }
    
    body{
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
      font-weight: normal;
      line-height: 1.4em;
      font-size: 0.9em;
    }

    div#wrapper{
      display: flex;
      justify-content: center;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      max-width: 30em;
      margin: 3em auto;
      padding: 3em;
      border: 1px solid #333;
    }
    
    a.myButton{
      display: inline-block;
      margin: 0 1em 0 0;
      padding: 0.2em 1em 0.3em 1em;
      font-family: inherit;
      font-size: inherit;
      font-weight: bold;
      text-decoration: none;
      color: #333;
      border: 1px solid #FFBB4D;                                      /* Darker Orange */
      border-radius: 6px;
      background-color: #FFEC64;                                      /* Gold */
      background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);   /* Gold to Darker Orange */
      cursor: pointer;
    }
/*
    a.myButton :link{
      background-color: #EEE;
    }

    a.myButton :visited{
      background-color: #0F0;
    }
*/
    
    a.myButton :hover{
      background-color: #F00;
    }
    
    a.myButton :active{
      background-color: #000;
    }

  </style>
</head>

<!-- *************************  HTML BODY  ********************************* -->
<body>
  
  <div id="wrapper">
    <a href="" class="myButton">Renew</a>
  </div>
  
</body>
</html>
#34

This…

 div#wrapper{

…should be …

#wrapper{

This…

  background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);

…should be…

  background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);

This

a.myButton :hover{
    background-color: #F00;
  }
  
a.myButton :active{
    background-color: #000;
  }

…should be…

.myButton: hover{ 
	  background-image: none;
      background-color: #F00;
    }
    
.myButton: active{
      background-color: #000;
    }

coothead

#35

@coothead,

Why did you suggest those changes?

Whatever their purpose, it didn’t fix the fact that my :hover and :active aren’t working. :frowning:



P.S. Okay, so I just figured out that there cannot be a space between the class selector and the pseudo-class. 
.myButton:hover{
}

So that made things, work, but I do not understand the need for

background-image: none;

which was my other issue.

#36

What you should be asking yourself is;
what effects did you expect from…

    a.myButton: hover{
      background-color: #F00;
    }
    
    a.myButton: active{
      background-color: #000;
    }

coothead

#37

My link/myButton was styled to have a golden gradient background.

For testing purposes, when you hover over the link, I expected it to turn red.

And when you clicked on the link, I expected the background to turn black.

Not following your question about what I expected?

And back to my question to you…

Why do I have to set background-image: none; on just the :hover in order to make things work?

First of all, I have no background image.

Secondly, if I did, why wouldn’t I have to have background-image: none; on :active as well?

#38

The code that I gave you in post #34 started with
a “golden gradient background”, turned “red” on
hover and “black” on active ( mousedown ). If you
require “black” when clicked then you would need

    .myButton:focus{
	  background-image: none;
      background-color: #000;
    }

…with this HTML…

   <a href="#" class="myButton">Renew</a>

I told you in post 34 to change…

background: linear-gradient

…to…

background-image: linear-gradient

…so that myButton:hover would function
correctly.
It did not need to be added to myButton:active
because the “hover” state remains.
You will notice, though, that I have included it for
"focus".

coothead

#39

Okay, I missed that subtle distinction.



Here is the latest version I have, and it seems to do everything I want for now…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">


<!-- *************************  HTML HEAD  ********************************* -->
<head>
  <!-- METADATA -->
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

  <!-- TITLE -->
  <title></title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->
  <style media="screen">
    html, body{
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0;
    }
    
    body{
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
      font-weight: normal;
      line-height: 1.4em;
      font-size: 0.9em;
    }

    #wrapper{
      display: flex;
      justify-content: center;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      max-width: 16em;
      margin: 6em auto;
      padding: 3em;
      border: 1px solid #333;
    }
    
    .myButton{
      display: inline-block;
      padding: 0.6em 2em 0.5em 2em;
      font-family: inherit;
      font-size: inherit;
      font-weight: bold;
      text-decoration: none;
      color: #333;
      border: 1px solid #FFBB4D;                                      /* Orange */
      border-radius: 6px;
  /*    background-color: #FFEC64;                                      /* Gold */
      background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);   /* Gold to Orange */
      cursor: pointer;
    }
    
    .myButton:hover{
/*      background-color: #FFBB4D;                                      /* Orange */
      background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFBB4D 10%, #FFEC64);   /* Orange to Gold */
    }
    
    .myButton:active{
      background-image: none;
      background-color: #FFBB4D;                                      /* Orange */
    }

  </style>
</head>

<!-- *************************  HTML BODY  ********************************* -->
<body>
  
  <div id="wrapper">
    <a href="" class="myButton">Renew</a>
  </div>
  
</body>
</html>


In the above code, I just use background

    .myButton{
      background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);   /* Gold to Orange */
    }
    
    .myButton:hover{
      background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFBB4D 10%, #FFEC64);   /* Orange to Gold */
    }
    
    .myButton:active{
      background-image: none;
      background-color: #FFBB4D;                                      /* Orange */
    }

Can you please help me understand…

1.) What is the difference between background and background-image?

2.) In my code, why do I need background-image: none; in order for hover to work?

#40
  1. The background shorthand CSS property sets all
    background style properties at once, such as color,
    image, origin and size, or repeat method.
    The background-image CSS property sets one or
    more background images on an element.
  2. background-image overrides background-color,
    so background-image: none; needs to be applied
    for the hover, active or focus to work.

coothead

#41

Okay, that is good to know. But if I never used a background-image, then why do I have to override things?

#42

I choose to use background-image.

If you prefer to use background then
you can use

    .myButton:hover{
	  background: #f00 ;
    }   
    .myButton:active{	
      background: #000;
    }
    .myButton:focus{
      background: #000;
    }

…or…

    .myButton:hover{
	  background: #f00 ;
    }   
    .myButton:active, .myButton:focus {	
      background: #000;
    }

coothead

#43

@coothead,

But my point is that even if I just use background as shown in my last code sample, if I do NOT also include background-image: none: for .myButton:active, then when you click on the button, the :active styling doesn’t work.

And I am asking why that is so, since I am nether declaring background-image nor do I have one.

Follow me now?

#44

Actually, I am getting rather bored with
trying to follow you now. :rolleyes:

This is your code with the amendments
that I made in post #42.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
  
<!-- *************************  HTML HEAD  ********************************* -->
<head>
  <!-- METADATA -->
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

  <!-- TITLE -->
  <title></title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->
  <style media="screen">
    html, body{
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0;
    }
    
    body{
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
      font-weight: normal;
      line-height: 1.4em;
      font-size: 0.9em;
    }

    #wrapper{
      display: flex;
      justify-content: center;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      max-width: 30em;
      margin: 3em auto;
      padding: 3em;
      border: 1px solid #333;
    }
    
    .myButton{
      display: inline-block;
      margin: 0 1em 0 0;
      padding: 0.2em 1em 0.3em 1em;
      font-family: inherit;
      font-size: inherit;
      font-weight: bold;
      text-decoration: none;
      color: #333;
      border: 1px solid #FFBB4D;                                      /* Darker Orange */
      border-radius: 0.4em;
      background-color: #FFEC64;                                      /* Gold */
      background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D);   /* Gold to Darker Orange */
    }
/*
    .myButton :link{
      background-color: #EEE;
    }

    a.myButton :visited{
      background-color: #0F0;
    }
*/
    
    .myButton:hover{
	  background: #f00 ;
    }   
    .myButton:active{	
      background: #000;
    }
    .myButton:focus{
      background: #000;
    }

  </style>
</head>

<!-- *************************  HTML BODY  ********************************* -->
<body>
  
  <div id="wrapper">
    <a href="#" class="myButton">Renew</a>
  </div>
  
</body>
</html>

coothead

#45

Life is tough, isn’t it?


The answer to my question is this...

Apparently when I used…

.myButton:active{
     background-color: #FFBB4D;
}

…in order for CSS to show that you need to use background-image: none; even though I wasn’t using a background image.

So the solution is to either do this…

.myButton:active{
     background: #FFBB4D;
}

Or do what I posted above…

.myButton:active{
     background-image: none;
     background-color: #FFBB4D;
}

Another crazy CSS quirk?!

#46

Just examine ( carefully ) the code in post #44.

There is no background-image in it period

coothead

#47

Re-read what I said in post #45

I said IF you use background-color: #FFBD4D; THEN you need to also use background-image: none;

Furthermore, IF INSTEAD you use background: #FFBD4D; THEN you do NOT need to also use background-image: none;

Subtle, but important difference!

background vs. background-color

And I conjectured that background-color is treated like background-image by CSS.

#48

I have shown you how to code buttons.

I am not going play any more silly games
with you on this subject.

I am out of here.

coothead

#49

What silly games are those?

There are two ways to do things. No need to get snotty…

Why do you act like that?