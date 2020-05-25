Help with Buttons

Who said I don’t have good taste?!

I did say earlier that I do not want anything gaudy. However, for sighted users, I think it i snice to have visual clues when it comes to buttons, like mimicking that the button is being clicked.

Have been looking around at images of buttons, and I think I am recalling what I saw and liked in the past.

I think the button used a gradient, and when you hovered over it/clicked on it, the gradient flipped vertically. And in doing so, it gave you the perception that your click was depressing the button like in real life. (I think in the past you did that with a gradient image slice, and maybe adjusted the position of the image so you got that shifting effect.)

But maybe there is a way to do that now just using CSS?