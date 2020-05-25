Help with Buttons

I did say earlier that I do not want anything gaudy. However, for sighted users, I think it i snice to have visual clues when it comes to buttons, like mimicking that the button is being clicked.
Have been looking around at images of buttons, and I think I am recalling what I saw and liked in the past.
I think the button used a gradient, and when you hovered over it/clicked on it, the gradient flipped vertically. And in doing so, it gave you the perception that your click was depressing the button like in real life. (I think in the past you did that with a gradient image slice, and maybe adjusted the position of the image so you got that shifting effect.)
But maybe there is a way to do that now just using CSS?
It looks pretty close to what I want, but I could use help with the following…
1.) I don’t understand how to make :active work
2.) I read up on MDN about background: linear-gradient, but didn’t really understand it. I want the shading to start off with Gold but then transition to the Darker Orange later on. It seems like the Darker orange happens too soon.
3.) How do you make the gradient line vertical?
4.) How do I center my button vertically and horizontally in the surrounding back?
5.) Anything else I could do to make my button look better?
I guess I’m not understanding what :active and :focus do. Based on the article I was looking at earlier, I was expecting :active to apply a style as I was clicking on the button, but once I released, then it would go back to the regular style.
When I add your code, when I hover over the button, its look changes. But then clicking on the button does nothing new. And after clicking on it, it does look different, though.
I thought the author was suggesting - which would make sense to me - that you want to apply a style (typically a darker button) as the user clicks on it to make it look like it is being depressed I suppose.
Am trying to play around with things, but my original code wasn’t working…