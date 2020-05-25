Help with Buttons

If I could find the buttons I saw in the past I probably wouldn’t be asking for help…

While I am trying to find examples of what I remember, I have some more questions…

1.) I assume that using images for buttons is a very bad idea in the modern world, right? (Long ago, I recall people making these cool glass 3-D buttons in Photoshop.)

2.) What kinds of things make for a good modern button? (I suppose avoiding Javascript.)

3.) Do you have preferences for making modern (and mobile) buttons?

Maybe I am overthinking things, and a button doesn’t have to look raised or 3-D?