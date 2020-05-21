Help with Buttons

Hello, I am trying to get back into HTML and CSS after a long time away.

What is the best and newest way to create buttons using HTML/CSS?

The only thing I recall is creating a form button using, I think, an < input > tag.

My goal is to learn how to creating buttons not only for HTML forms, but also styling hyperlinks to look like buttons.

And since I do not have Photoshop, and am not really knowledgeable with such tools, I am hoping in modern web design there is a way to do all of this using HTML/CSS.

Oh, and I suppose whatever I use should be mobile friendly as well.

Thanks in advance!

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

perhaps this will give you some ideas to play with…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/oNjmopp

…and here is the code…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 150% sans-serif;
 }
 
#container-1,
#container-2 {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    justify-content: space-around;
    padding: 1em;
    margin: 0.5em 0;
    border: 1px solid #999;
    background-color: #fff;
 }

#container-1 input, #container-2 input,
#container-1 button, #container-2 button,
#container-1 a, #container-2 a {
    padding: 0.25em 1em;
    margin: 0.5em;
    border: 1px solid #999;
    border-radius: 0.25em;
    background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #eee, #ccc );
    box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
    font-size: 1em;
    color: #444;
    text-decoration: none;
 }

#container-2 input,
#container-2 button,
#container-2 a {
    padding: 1em 2em;
    border-radius: 0.5em;
    background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #99f, #33f );
    font-size: 1.25em;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: #fff;
    letter-spacing: 1px;
    text-align: center;
    text-shadow: 0 1px 1px #000, 1px 0 1px #000;
    white-space: break-spaces;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body> 

 <div id="container-1">
  <input type="button" value="this is an &#x00022;input&#x00022; element">
  <button>this is a "button" element</button>
  <a href="#">this is an "a" element</a>
 </div>
 
  <div id="container-2">
  <input type="button" value="this is an &#x00022;input&#x00022; element">
  <button>this is a "button" element</button>
  <a href="#">this is an "a" element</a>
 </div>

</body>
</html>

coothead

Hi @coothead! Long time no speak!

In the link you posted, are there two rows of buttons?

And are they supposed to do anything when you click them?

They look like nice buttons, but it almost feels like I was clicking on a dead image.

There’s nothing wrong with your eyesight. :biggrin:

No, their function was not specified by you. :biggrin:

The example that I provided will hopefully help a little with that desire. :biggrin:

coothead

@coothead,

Lots more questions!

1.) Can you use a < button > element in place of an < input > element on a form?

2.) What is the difference between a < button > element and an anchor, < a >, element?

3.) Is it possible to use a < button > element for everything?

4.) I cannot find a link or the code right now, but I recall seeing a button that used an image that was a thin strip and I think the CSS made it flip? This made the button look three-dimensional, and what was better is that when you hovered over it, it looked like the button was moving! So when you hovered and clicked on this button, you had the perception that it was moving just like you would see in a regular application like MS Word.

How can I do that?