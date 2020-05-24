Help with Buttons

@coothead, that is the COOLEST button I have ever seen!!!

But still not what I am trying to describe.

Having some computer issues, so I haven’t been able to search anymore.

In the mean time, let me try again…

As I recall, there was a way to take a background image, or really I think it was a slice of an image, and make the background of the button, but when you hover over the button I think CSS shifts the image so it looks like you are clicking on it.

I’ve seen this in the past, but any bookmarks I have are gone.

The things that stood out to me was that the button appeared raised from the webpage slightly so it looked 3-dimensional, and then also when you clicked on it the lighting on the button changed so it looked very animated.

With some of the W3C examples on the link above, the shading looks very binary - one color when you click, one color when you let got.

With this example I am trying to describe, the shading changed gradually as you hovered over and clicked the button, almost like a gradient.

Let’s me Google some more and see if I can find an example.

Maybe some of what I said above will help?

P.S. Not looking for anything gaudy, just a button that looks more like you’d see in a desktop application than a flat colored box on a web page.