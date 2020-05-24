Help with Buttons

@ronpat, thanks for the useful guide. That will help somewhat, but that doesn’t cover what I was talking about with @coothead.
@coothead, that is the COOLEST button I have ever seen!!!
But still not what I am trying to describe.
Having some computer issues, so I haven’t been able to search anymore.
In the mean time, let me try again…
As I recall, there was a way to take a background image, or really I think it was a slice of an image, and make the background of the button, but when you hover over the button I think CSS shifts the image so it looks like you are clicking on it.
I’ve seen this in the past, but any bookmarks I have are gone.
The things that stood out to me was that the button appeared raised from the webpage slightly so it looked 3-dimensional, and then also when you clicked on it the lighting on the button changed so it looked very animated.
With some of the W3C examples on the link above, the shading looks very binary - one color when you click, one color when you let got.
With this example I am trying to describe, the shading changed gradually as you hovered over and clicked the button, almost like a gradient.
Let’s me Google some more and see if I can find an example.
Maybe some of what I said above will help?
P.S. Not looking for anything gaudy, just a button that looks more like you’d see in a desktop application than a flat colored box on a web page.
Maybe further investigation could be what you are seeking:
https://www.w3schools.com/CSSref/css3_pr_border-image-outset.asp
Nope, that didn’t help.
See post #13.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
here’s another extremely silly button…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/OJyqMKR
…and it’s code…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/OJyqMKR
coothead
Very cool “extremely silly button”, @coothead.
Any ideas on what I am asking for, though?
(It sounds like you aren’t following what i had in mind, huh?)
Mind reading has never ever been my forté.
Finding examples of what you have in your
mind doesn’t seem to be your forté either.
coothead
If I could find the buttons I saw in the past I probably wouldn’t be asking for help…
While I am trying to find examples of what I remember, I have some more questions…
1.) I assume that using images for buttons is a very bad idea in the modern world, right? (Long ago, I recall people making these cool glass 3-D buttons in Photoshop.)
2.) What kinds of things make for a good modern button? (I suppose avoiding Javascript.)
3.) Do you have preferences for making modern (and mobile) buttons?
Maybe I am overthinking things, and a button doesn’t have to look raised or 3-D?
- yes, a bad idea.
- The HTML button is just fine out of the box
- See 2.
With a little bit of luck, you’ll come round to my
way of thinking, which I expressed in post #6…
“Personally though, I believe that form element
styling should be kept well within the bounds of
impeccable good taste.”
This implies giving the user a form that can be filled
without problems and designer driven distractions.
coothead
Who said I don’t have good taste?!
I did say earlier that I do not want anything gaudy. However, for sighted users, I think it i snice to have visual clues when it comes to buttons, like mimicking that the button is being clicked.
Have been looking around at images of buttons, and I think I am recalling what I saw and liked in the past.
I think the button used a gradient, and when you hovered over it/clicked on it, the gradient flipped vertically. And in doing so, it gave you the perception that your click was depressing the button like in real life. (I think in the past you did that with a gradient image slice, and maybe adjusted the position of the image so you got that shifting effect.)
But maybe there is a way to do that now just using CSS?
Try the good old fashioned method of setting the border to outset and inset when clicked. I prefer to set the outset colour to transparent and display a different colour for the border when selected.
Changing the selected border width appears to make the button sightly move.
Give it a whirl or do you only want to cut & paste a solution?
No, I am unsure if there is a way to make gradient background shading inside the button using CSS. And also if there is a way to flip that.
Like having the background shading be darker at the top of the button and slowly fade to a lighter shade. And then when you hover, that paradigm flips.
Sorry, all I know is old-school CSS2, so I’m not sure what all is available these days - for instance, I would have never guessed in a million years you could do what you did with your “silly” button!
Did you try searching?
28 CSS Gradient Button That Can Give Depth To Your Design
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
here is another example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/vYNPjjM
…and the code…
https://codepen.io/coothead/fpenvYNPjjM
coothead
So here is what I have so far…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title></title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
html, body{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
div#wrapper{
box-sizing: border-box;
width: 320px;
height: 100px;
margin: 3em;
padding: 3em;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.myButton{
display: inline-block;
padding: 0.6em 2em 0.5em 2em;
font-family: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
border: 1px solid #FFBB4D; /* Darker Orange */
border-radius: 6px;
background-color: #FFEC64; /* Gold */
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 10%, #FFBB4D); /* Gold to Darker Orange */
cursor: pointer;
}
.myButton:hover{
background-color: #FFBB4D;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFBB4D 10%, #FFEC64); /* Darker Orange to Gold */
}
.myButton:active{
background-color: #FFBB4D; /* ??? */
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<a href="" class="myButton">Submit</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>
It looks pretty close to what I want, but I could use help with the following…
1.) I don’t understand how to make :active work
2.) I read up on MDN about background: linear-gradient, but didn’t really understand it. I want the shading to start off with Gold but then transition to the Darker Orange later on. It seems like the Darker orange happens too soon.
3.) How do you make the gradient line vertical?
4.) How do I center my button vertically and horizontally in the surrounding back?
5.) Anything else I could do to make my button look better?
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title></title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
html, body{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
#wrapper{
display: flex; /*added */
justify-content: center; /*added */
box-sizing: border-box;
max-width: 16em; /* changed - don't use px units */
/*height: 100px; removed */
margin: 3em auto;
padding: 3em;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.myButton{
display: inline-block;
padding: 0.6em 2em 0.5em 2em;
font-family: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
/*border: 1px solid #ffbb4d; */ /* Darker Orange */
border: 0.15em inset #ffbb4d; /* added as an example */
border-radius: 0.4em; /*changed */
background-color: #ffec64; /* Gold */
background: linear-gradient(to right, #ffec64 50%, #ffbb4d); /* Gold to Darker Orange */
cursor: pointer;
}
.myButton:hover,
.myButton:active, /*added */
.myButton:focus /*added */ {
border: 0.15em outset #ffbb4d; /* added as an example */
background-color: #ffbb4d;
background: linear-gradient(to right, #ffbb4d 50%, #ffec64); /* Darker Orange to Gold */
}
/*.myButton:active{
background-color: #ffbb4d;
} removed */
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<a href="#" class="myButton">Submit</a>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead
Well, at least you got my box fixed.
Not sure what you were trying to do with the button?!
I was reading an article that said you should style buttons when they are depressed/clicked (i.e. “active”) to give the user feedback.
I was thinking it might look good to make the button an even darker orange when it is clicked. But in the code I posted above, it seems that my pseudo-class (?) isn’t working.
.myButton:hover {
border: 0.15em outset #ffbb4d; /* added as an example */
background: linear-gradient(to right, #ffbb4d 50%, #ffec64); /* Darker Orange to Gold */
}
.myButton:active,
.myButton:focus {
outline: 0;
border: 0.15em outset #ffbb4d;
background: #ffbb4d;
}
coothead
I guess I’m not understanding what :active and :focus do. Based on the article I was looking at earlier, I was expecting :active to apply a style as I was clicking on the button, but once I released, then it would go back to the regular style.
When I add your code, when I hover over the button, its look changes. But then clicking on the button does nothing new. And after clicking on it, it does look different, though.
I thought the author was suggesting - which would make sense to me - that you want to apply a style (typically a darker button) as the user clicks on it to make it look like it is being depressed I suppose.
Am trying to play around with things, but my original code wasn’t working…
- active - mousedown
- focus - click