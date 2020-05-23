Help with Buttons

There’s nothing wrong with your eyesight.
No, their function was not specified by you.
The example that I provided will hopefully help a little with that desire.
coothead
Lots more questions!
1.) Can you use a < button > element in place of an < input > element on a form?
2.) What is the difference between a < button > element and an anchor, < a >, element?
3.) Is it possible to use a < button > element for everything?
4.) I cannot find a link or the code right now, but I recall seeing a button that used an image that was a thin strip and I think the CSS made it flip? This made the button look three-dimensional, and what was better is that when you hovered over it, it looked like the button was moving! So when you hovered and clicked on this button, you had the perception that it was moving just like you would see in a regular application like MS Word.
How can I do that?
input element the
button element can
button element can be used for everything that
I would need to see an example
coothead
I can’t find an example, but as I recall it used an image slice as the button background, and then on hover I think maybe it moved the image slice so it made the button look like it was moving when you clicked?
I have been looking online for examples, but no luck.
Does that ring a bell?
No, not really.
CSS3 has a plethora of effects that can make
almost any effect that you may desire.
I would suggest that you keep on looking.
Patience is the keyword here.
coothead
Well, one thing I didn’t care for in your example was that the buttons look flat as a pancake.
How can I make them look three-dimensional?
Also, how can I make them change when you hover over them and click?
Google is your friend
And I pointed out that I don’t believe in messing about
with form elements.
Here is an example of a silly button element…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/jObddOY
…and the it’s code…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/jObddOY
I’m sure that, with just a little practice, you could make
something as equally silly.
coothead
@ronpat, thanks for the useful guide. That will help somewhat, but that doesn’t cover what I was talking about with @coothead.
@coothead, that is the COOLEST button I have ever seen!!!
But still not what I am trying to describe.
Having some computer issues, so I haven’t been able to search anymore.
In the mean time, let me try again…
As I recall, there was a way to take a background image, or really I think it was a slice of an image, and make the background of the button, but when you hover over the button I think CSS shifts the image so it looks like you are clicking on it.
I’ve seen this in the past, but any bookmarks I have are gone.
The things that stood out to me was that the button appeared raised from the webpage slightly so it looked 3-dimensional, and then also when you clicked on it the lighting on the button changed so it looked very animated.
With some of the W3C examples on the link above, the shading looks very binary - one color when you click, one color when you let got.
With this example I am trying to describe, the shading changed gradually as you hovered over and clicked the button, almost like a gradient.
Let’s me Google some more and see if I can find an example.
Maybe some of what I said above will help?
P.S. Not looking for anything gaudy, just a button that looks more like you’d see in a desktop application than a flat colored box on a web page.
Maybe further investigation could be what you are seeking:
https://www.w3schools.com/CSSref/css3_pr_border-image-outset.asp
Nope, that didn’t help.
See post #13.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
here’s another extremely silly button…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/OJyqMKR
…and it’s code…
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/OJyqMKR
coothead
Very cool “extremely silly button”, @coothead.
Any ideas on what I am asking for, though?
(It sounds like you aren’t following what i had in mind, huh?)
Mind reading has never ever been my forté.
Finding examples of what you have in your
mind doesn’t seem to be your forté either.
coothead
If I could find the buttons I saw in the past I probably wouldn’t be asking for help…
While I am trying to find examples of what I remember, I have some more questions…
1.) I assume that using images for buttons is a very bad idea in the modern world, right? (Long ago, I recall people making these cool glass 3-D buttons in Photoshop.)
2.) What kinds of things make for a good modern button? (I suppose avoiding Javascript.)
3.) Do you have preferences for making modern (and mobile) buttons?
Maybe I am overthinking things, and a button doesn’t have to look raised or 3-D?
With a little bit of luck, you’ll come round to my
way of thinking, which I expressed in post #6…
“Personally though, I believe that form element
styling should be kept well within the bounds of
impeccable good taste.”
This implies giving the user a form that can be filled
without problems and designer driven distractions.
coothead
Who said I don’t have good taste?!
I did say earlier that I do not want anything gaudy. However, for sighted users, I think it i snice to have visual clues when it comes to buttons, like mimicking that the button is being clicked.
Have been looking around at images of buttons, and I think I am recalling what I saw and liked in the past.
I think the button used a gradient, and when you hovered over it/clicked on it, the gradient flipped vertically. And in doing so, it gave you the perception that your click was depressing the button like in real life. (I think in the past you did that with a gradient image slice, and maybe adjusted the position of the image so you got that shifting effect.)
But maybe there is a way to do that now just using CSS?
Try the good old fashioned method of setting the border to outset and inset when clicked. I prefer to set the outset colour to transparent and display a different colour for the border when selected.
Changing the selected border width appears to make the button sightly move.
Give it a whirl or do you only want to cut & paste a solution?
No, I am unsure if there is a way to make gradient background shading inside the button using CSS. And also if there is a way to flip that.
Like having the background shading be darker at the top of the button and slowly fade to a lighter shade. And then when you hover, that paradigm flips.
Sorry, all I know is old-school CSS2, so I’m not sure what all is available these days - for instance, I would have never guessed in a million years you could do what you did with your “silly” button!