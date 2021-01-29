Help with button click in JavaScript

I have been testing this script:
<div id="meeting"></div>
const options = {
parentNode: document.querySelector('#meeting'),
width: "100%",
height: "100%"
};
meetAPI = new JitsiMeetExternalAPI("meet.jit.si", options);
I’d like to try to have it appear upon click. I’ve tried this without success:
<button id="meeting"></button>
const options = {
parentNode: document.querySelector('#meeting'),
width: "100%",
height: "100%",
onload: document.getElementById('#meeting').click();
};
meetAPI = new JitsiMeetExternalAPI("meet.jit.si", options);
any guidance is appreciated