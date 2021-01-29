Help with button click in JavaScript

I have been testing this script:

const options = {

parentNode: document.querySelector(’#meeting’),

width: “100%”,

height: “100%”

};

meetAPI = new JitsiMeetExternalAPI(“meet.jit.si”, options);

I’d like to try to have it appear upon click. I’ve tried this without success:

<button id="meeting"></button> const options = { parentNode: document.querySelector('#meeting'), width: "100%", height: "100%", onload: { window.onload = function () { document.getElementById('meeting').addEventListener('click')} } }; meetAPI = new JitsiMeetExternalAPI("meet.jit.si", options);

any guidance is appreciated