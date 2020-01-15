Help with blocking a script feature

The php web video script that I’m trying to modify has a donation_email function that I’d like to block. I tried just commenting it out without success. Without success means upon making any change to the html Form, it still is requiring the donate_email field to be populated to proceed.
<form class="form-horizontal user-setting-panel pt_forms pt_shadow" id="general-settings" method="POST">
<div class="setting-general-alert"></div>
<div class="row">
<!-- Text input-->
<div class="form-group col-lg-6">
<label class="col-md-12" for="username">{{LANG username}}</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<input id="username" name="username" type="text" placeholder="" class="form-control input-md" value="{{USER username}}">
</div>
</div>
<!-- Text input-->
<div class="form-group col-lg-6">
<label class="col-md-12" for="email">{{LANG email_address}}</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<input id="email" name="email" type="text" placeholder="" class="form-control input-md" value="{{USER email}}">
</div>
</div>
<!-- Select Basic -->
<div class="form-group col-lg-6">
<label class="col-md-12" for="gender">{{LANG gender}}</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<select id="gender" name="gender" class="form-control">
<option value="male" <?php echo ($pt->settings->gender == 'male') ? 'selected': '';?>>{{LANG male}}</option>
<option value="female" <?php echo ($pt->settings->gender == 'female') ? 'selected': '';?>>{{LANG female}}</option>
</select>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Select Basic -->
<div class="form-group col-lg-6">
<label class="col-md-12" for="country">{{LANG country}}</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<select id="country" name="country" class="form-control">
{{COUNTRIES_LAYOUT}}
</select>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Select Basic -->
<div class="form-group col-lg-6">
<label class="col-md-12" for="age">Age</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<select id="age" name="age" class="form-control">
<option value="0">Not selected</option>
<?php
for ($i=1; $i < 100; $i++) {
?>
<option value="<?php echo $i;?>" <?php echo ($pt->settings->age == $i) ? 'selected': '';?>><?php echo $i;?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
</div>
</div>
<?php if ($pt->config->donate_system == 'on') { ?>
<!-- Text input-->
<div class="form-group col-lg-6">
<label class="col-md-12" for="donation_paypal_email">{{LANG donation_paypal_email}}</label>
<div class="col-md-12">
<input id="donation_paypal_email" name="donation_paypal_email" type="text" placeholder="" class="form-control input-md" value="{{USER donation_paypal_email}}">
</div>
</div>
<?php } ?>
<div class="clear"></div>
<?php if ($pt->is_admin == true) { ?>
{{ADMIN_LAYOUT}}
<?php } ?>
<hr>
{{CUSTOM_FIELDS}}
</div>
<input type="hidden" name="hash_id" value="<?php echo PT_CreateSession()?>">
<input type="hidden" name="user_id" value="{{USER id}}">
<input type="hidden" name="cf" value="{{CUSTOM_DATA}}">
<!-- Button (Double) -->
<div class="last-sett-btn modal-footer" style="margin: 0px -30px -10px -30px;">
<button id="submit" name="submit" class="btn btn-main setting-panel-mdbtn"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-check-circle"><path d="M22 11.08V12a10 10 0 1 1-5.93-9.14"></path><polyline points="22 4 12 14.01 9 11.01"></polyline></svg> {{LANG save}}</button>
</div>
</form>
<script>
$(function() {
var form = $('form#general-settings');
form.ajaxForm({
url: '{{LINK aj/user/general}}?hash=' + $('.main_session').val(),
beforeSend: function() {
form.find('button').text("{{LANG please_wait}}");
// FL_progressIconLoader(form.find('button'));
},
success: function(data) {
scrollToTop();
if (data.status == 200) {
$('.setting-general-alert').html('<div class="alert alert-success">' + data.message + '</div>');
$('.alert-success').fadeIn('fast', function() {
$(this).delay(2500).slideUp(500, function() {
$(this).remove();
});
});
} else if (data.errors) {
var errors = data.errors.join("<br>");
$('.setting-general-alert').html('<div class="alert alert-danger">' + errors + '</div>');
$('.alert-danger').fadeIn(300);
}
form.find('button').html('<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-check-circle"><path d="M22 11.08V12a10 10 0 1 1-5.93-9.14"></path><polyline points="22 4 12 14.01 9 11.01"></polyline></svg> {{LANG save}}');
// FL_progressIconLoader(form.find('button'));
}
});
});
</script>
any ideas suggestions/direction is appreciated