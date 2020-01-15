Help with blocking a script feature

The php web video script that I’m trying to modify has a donation_email function that I’d like to block. I tried just commenting it out without success. Without success means upon making any change to the html Form, it still is requiring the donate_email field to be populated to proceed.

<form class="form-horizontal user-setting-panel pt_forms pt_shadow" id="general-settings" method="POST">
	<div class="setting-general-alert"></div>
	<div class="row">
        <!-- Text input-->
        <div class="form-group col-lg-6">
            <label class="col-md-12" for="username">{{LANG username}}</label>
            <div class="col-md-12">
                <input id="username" name="username" type="text" placeholder="" class="form-control input-md" value="{{USER username}}">
            </div>
        </div>
        <!-- Text input-->
        <div class="form-group col-lg-6">
            <label class="col-md-12" for="email">{{LANG email_address}}</label>
            <div class="col-md-12">
                <input id="email" name="email" type="text" placeholder="" class="form-control input-md" value="{{USER email}}">
            </div>
        </div>
        <!-- Select Basic -->
        <div class="form-group col-lg-6">
            <label class="col-md-12" for="gender">{{LANG gender}}</label>
            <div class="col-md-12">
                <select id="gender" name="gender" class="form-control">
                    <option value="male" <?php echo ($pt->settings->gender == 'male') ? 'selected': '';?>>{{LANG male}}</option>
                    <option value="female" <?php echo ($pt->settings->gender == 'female') ? 'selected': '';?>>{{LANG female}}</option>
                </select>
            </div>
        </div>
        <!-- Select Basic -->
        <div class="form-group col-lg-6">
            <label class="col-md-12" for="country">{{LANG country}}</label>
            <div class="col-md-12">
                <select id="country" name="country" class="form-control">
                    {{COUNTRIES_LAYOUT}}
                </select>
            </div>
        </div>
        <!-- Select Basic -->
        <div class="form-group col-lg-6">
            <label class="col-md-12" for="age">Age</label>
            <div class="col-md-12">
                <select id="age" name="age" class="form-control">
                    <option value="0">Not selected</option>
                    <?php
                    for ($i=1; $i < 100; $i++) {
                        ?>
                        <option value="<?php echo $i;?>" <?php echo ($pt->settings->age == $i) ? 'selected': '';?>><?php echo $i;?></option>
                        <?php
                    }
                    ?>
                </select>
            </div>
        </div>
        <?php if ($pt->config->donate_system == 'on') { ?>
         <!-- Text input-->
        <div class="form-group col-lg-6">
            <label class="col-md-12" for="donation_paypal_email">{{LANG donation_paypal_email}}</label>
            <div class="col-md-12">
                <input id="donation_paypal_email" name="donation_paypal_email" type="text" placeholder="" class="form-control input-md" value="{{USER donation_paypal_email}}">
            </div>
        </div>
        <?php } ?>
        <div class="clear"></div>
        <?php if ($pt->is_admin == true) { ?>
            {{ADMIN_LAYOUT}}
        <?php } ?>
        <hr>
        {{CUSTOM_FIELDS}}
	</div>
	<input type="hidden" name="hash_id" value="<?php echo PT_CreateSession()?>">
	<input type="hidden" name="user_id" value="{{USER id}}">
	<input type="hidden" name="cf" value="{{CUSTOM_DATA}}">
	<!-- Button (Double) -->
	<div class="last-sett-btn modal-footer" style="margin: 0px -30px -10px -30px;">
		<button id="submit" name="submit" class="btn btn-main setting-panel-mdbtn"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-check-circle"><path d="M22 11.08V12a10 10 0 1 1-5.93-9.14"></path><polyline points="22 4 12 14.01 9 11.01"></polyline></svg> {{LANG save}}</button>
	</div>
</form>

<script>
    $(function() {
        var form = $('form#general-settings');

        form.ajaxForm({
            url: '{{LINK aj/user/general}}?hash=' + $('.main_session').val(),
            beforeSend: function() {
                form.find('button').text("{{LANG please_wait}}");
                // FL_progressIconLoader(form.find('button'));
            },
            success: function(data) {
                scrollToTop();
                if (data.status == 200) {
                    $('.setting-general-alert').html('<div class="alert alert-success">' + data.message + '</div>');
                    $('.alert-success').fadeIn('fast', function() {
                        $(this).delay(2500).slideUp(500, function() {
                            $(this).remove();
                        });
                    });
                } else if (data.errors) {
                    var errors = data.errors.join("<br>");
                    $('.setting-general-alert').html('<div class="alert alert-danger">' + errors + '</div>');
                    $('.alert-danger').fadeIn(300);
                }
                form.find('button').html('<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-check-circle"><path d="M22 11.08V12a10 10 0 1 1-5.93-9.14"></path><polyline points="22 4 12 14.01 9 11.01"></polyline></svg> {{LANG save}}');
                // FL_progressIconLoader(form.find('button'));
            }
        });
    });
</script>

any ideas suggestions/direction is appreciated

Hi,

The posted server code seems not have any require attribute, if that is all code controling the form.

How is the submit evaluated? What function gives the error message?

Could you post the generated source, that is the html as the browser gets it?

Much thanks for your reply.

This may be what you requested:

<?php
if (IS_LOGGED == false) {
    header("Location: " . PT_Link('login'));
    exit();
}
$user_id               = $user->id;
$pt->is_admin          = PT_IsAdmin();
$pt->is_settings_admin = false;

if (isset($_GET['user']) && !empty($_GET['user']) && ($pt->is_admin === true)) {
    if (empty($db->where('username', PT_Secure($_GET['user']))->getValue(T_USERS, 'count(*)'))) {
        header("Location: " . PT_Link(''));
        exit();
    }
    $user_id               = $db->where('username', PT_Secure($_GET['user']))->getValue(T_USERS, 'id');
    $pt->is_settings_admin = true;
}

$pt->settings     = PT_UserData($user_id);
$pt->setting_page = 'general';
$pages_array      = array(
    'general',
    'profile',
    'password',
    'privacy',
    'change',
    'social',
    'avatar',
    'email',
    'delete',
    'monetization',
    'withdrawals',
    'verification',
    'balance',
    'two_factor',
    'blocked_users',
    'manage_sessions'
);

if ($pt->settings->id == $user->id) {
    $pages_array = array(
        'general',
        'profile',
        'password',
        'privacy',
        'change',
        'social',
        'avatar',
        'email',
        'delete',
        'monetization',
        'withdrawals',
        'verification',
        'balance',
        'two_factor',
        'blocked_users',
        'manage_sessions'
    );
}
$pt->page_url_ = $pt->config->site_url.'/settings';
if (!empty($_GET['page']) && $_GET['page'] == 'two_factor' && $pt->config->two_factor_setting != 'on') {
    header("Location: " . PT_Link(''));
    exit();
}
if (!empty($_GET['page'])) {
    if (in_array($_GET['page'], $pages_array)) {
        if ($_GET['page'] != 'balance') {
            $pt->setting_page = $_GET['page'];
            $pt->page_url_ = $pt->config->site_url.'/settings/'.$pt->setting_page;
        }
        else{
            if (($pt->config->usr_v_mon == 'off' && $pt->config->sell_videos_system == 'off')) {
                $pt->setting_page = 'general';
                $pt->page_url_ = $pt->config->site_url.'/settings/'.$pt->setting_page;
            }
            else{
                $pt->setting_page = $_GET['page'];
                $pt->page_url_ = $pt->config->site_url.'/settings/'.$pt->setting_page;
            }
        }
    }
}

$pt->user_setting = '';
if (!empty($_GET['user'])) {
    $pt->user_setting = 'user=' . $_GET['user'] . '&';
    $pt->page_url_ = $pt->config->site_url.'/settings/'.$pt->setting_page.'/'.$_GET['user'];
}
$countries = '';
foreach ($countries_name as $key => $value) {
    $selected = ($key == $pt->settings->country_id) ? 'selected' : '';
    $countries .= '<option value="' . $key . '" ' . $selected . '>' . $value . '</option>';
}



// Get user custom Fields
if ($pt->setting_page == 'general') {
    $db->where('placement','general');
} 

else if ($pt->setting_page == 'profile') {
    $db->where('placement',array('profile','social'),'IN');
}

$pt->profile_fields = null;
$pt->profile_fields = $db->where('active','1')->get(T_FIELDS);
$pt->user->fields   = $db->where('user_id',$user_id)->getOne(T_USR_PROF_FIELDS);
$pt->user->fields   = (is_object($pt->user->fields)) ? get_object_vars($pt->user->fields) : array();
$custom_fields      = "";


foreach ($pt->profile_fields as $field_data) {
    $field_data->fid  = 'fid_' . $field_data->id;
    $field_data->name = preg_replace_callback("/{{LANG (.*?)}}/", function($m) use ($pt) {
        return (isset($pt->lang->$m[1])) ? $pt->lang->$m[1] : '';
    }, $field_data->name);

    $field_data->description = preg_replace_callback("/{{LANG (.*?)}}/", function($m) use ($pt) {
        return (isset($pt->lang->$m[1])) ? $pt->lang->$m[1] : '';
    }, $field_data->description);

    if ($field_data->type == 'select') {
        $fid       = '';
        $pt->field = $field_data;
        if (!empty($pt->user->fields[$field_data->fid])) {
            $fid   = $pt->user->fields[$field_data->fid];
        } 

        $pt->fid   = $fid;
        $custom_fields .= PT_LoadPage('settings/custom-options',array(
            "FID"  => $fid,
            "NAME" => $field_data->name,
            "DESC" => $field_data->description,
        ));
    }

    else if ($field_data->type == 'textbox' || $field_data->type == 'textarea') {
        $fid       = '';
        $pt->field = $field_data;
        if (!empty($pt->user->fields[$field_data->fid])) {
            $fid   = $pt->user->fields[$field_data->fid];
        } 

        $pt->fid   = $fid;
        $custom_fields .= PT_LoadPage('settings/custom-inputs',array(
            "ID"   =>  $field_data->id,
            "FID"  => $fid,
            "NAME" => $field_data->name,
            "DESC" => $field_data->description,
        ));
    }


}

$withdrawal_history = "";
if ($pt->setting_page == 'withdrawals') {
    $user_withdrawals  = $db->where('user_id',$pt->user->id)->get(T_WITHDRAWAL_REQUESTS);  
    foreach ($user_withdrawals as $withdrawal) {
        $pt->withdrawal_stat = $withdrawal->status;
        $withdrawal_history .= PT_LoadPage("settings/includes/withdrawals-list",array(
            'W_ID' => $withdrawal->id,
            'W_REQUESTED' => date('Y-F-d',$withdrawal->requested),
            'W_AMOUNT' => number_format($withdrawal->amount, 2),
            'W_CURRENCY' => $withdrawal->currency,
        ));
    }
}


$blocked_users = "";
if ($pt->setting_page == 'blocked_users') {
    $b_users = GetBlockedUsers();
    foreach ($b_users as $user) {
        $blocked_users .= PT_LoadPage("settings/includes/blocked_users_list",array(
            'USER_DATA'    => $user,
            'BLOCK_BUTTON'  => PT_GetBlockButton($user->id,'false')
        ));
    }
    if (empty($blocked_users)) {
        $blocked_users = '<p class="empty_state"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-users"><path d="M17 21v-2a4 4 0 0 0-4-4H5a4 4 0 0 0-4 4v2"></path><circle cx="9" cy="7" r="4"></circle><path d="M23 21v-2a4 4 0 0 0-3-3.87"></path><path d="M16 3.13a4 4 0 0 1 0 7.75"></path></svg>'.$lang->no_users_found.'</p>';
    }
}

$sessions = "";
if ($pt->setting_page == 'manage_sessions') {
    $user_sessions = PT_GetUserSessions($pt->settings->id);
    //$user_sessions = $db->where('user_id',$pt->settings->id)->get(T_SESSIONS);
    if (!empty($user_sessions)) {
        foreach ($user_sessions as $key => $pt->session) {
            $sessions .= PT_LoadPage("settings/includes/sessions");
        }
    }
    // $b_users = GetBlockedUsers();
    // foreach ($b_users as $user) {
    //     $blocked_users .= PT_LoadPage("settings/includes/blocked_users_list",array(
    //         'USER_DATA'    => $user,
    //         'BLOCK_BUTTON'  => PT_GetBlockButton($user->id,'false')
    //     ));
    // }
    // if (empty($blocked_users)) {
    //     $blocked_users = '<p class="empty_state"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-users"><path d="M17 21v-2a4 4 0 0 0-4-4H5a4 4 0 0 0-4 4v2"></path><circle cx="9" cy="7" r="4"></circle><path d="M23 21v-2a4 4 0 0 0-3-3.87"></path><path d="M16 3.13a4 4 0 0 1 0 7.75"></path></svg>'.$lang->no_users_found.'</p>';
    // }
}

$pt->page        = 'settings';
$pt->title       = $lang->settings . ' | ' . $pt->config->title;
$pt->description = $pt->config->description;
$pt->keyword     = $pt->config->keyword;
$pt->content     = PT_LoadPage("settings/content", array(
    'SETTINGSPAGE' => PT_LoadPage("settings/$pt->setting_page", array(
        'USER_DATA' => $pt->settings,
        'COUNTRIES_LAYOUT' => $countries,
        'CUSTOM_FIELDS' => $custom_fields,
        'WITHDRAWAL_HISTORY_LIST' => $withdrawal_history,
        'CUSTOM_DATA' => ((!empty($custom_fields)) ? "1" : "0"),
        'BLOCKED_USERS' => $blocked_users,
        'SESSIONS' => $sessions,
        'ADMIN_LAYOUT' => PT_LoadPage('settings/admin', array(
            'USER_DATA' => $pt->settings
        ))
    ))
));
Thanks for the server side code, it would be required at a later step. :wink:

The issue was the required input that couldn’t be disabled. And in debugging the scripts it would help to know what the resulted code is.

So I wonder what code the browser is receiving that has the required field?

After all, this is the HTML&CSS department. :slightly_smiling_face:

Maybe you rather want your topic moved to the appropriate script forum?

Thanks again.
Yes, I believe this is a php issue.
I’ll get help via php.
I appreciate your feedback

As the form field for that appears to be controlled by this:

<?php if ($pt->config->donate_system == 'on') { ?>

could you have a look in your configuration file to see where donate_system is defined, and change it to something other than “on”? That line, and your note that commenting out the HTML to draw the field still fails validation, suggests that changing the config would handle both the form presentation and the server-side validation.

I don’t see anything in that PHP code that looks at the field by name. Is that the form processing code?

1 Like
