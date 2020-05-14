Help with basic feedback on the design of a website. Thank you!

Hey!

We need some help and we’re hoping to get with some basic feedback on the design of a website. We are gonna be honest - we are 2 web designers (husband and wife) working long-term for a company that produces high-end, luxury mattresses in the U.S. Although over the time we created many quality design materials for them, the brand image and guidelines, we didn’t design their website, and we feel that their current design is not working in their best interest. We basically developed the whole brand identity and everything else except the website, and we quite care about the brand image in general. We tried to talk with them about the website, but they don’t seem to trust our opinion that much, and we thought it would be a good idea to bring in some outside feedback. It would be of great help to us if you could tell us your honest opinion on some of the aspects we mentioned below.

We feel that the design does not meet the brand guidelines, but more importantly, the main aspects that we are asking for feedback, are below. We would really need some outside opinions and we’d greatly appreciate some help with this.

1 - General aspect of the website and impact on the brand image.

2 - Aesthetics, harmony, and balance.

3 - Content hierarchy. Proper use of headings, lead copy texts, texts in general, and CTAs.

4 - Correct use of spacings / white space, sections separations/

We attached a screenshot - for NDA reasons, we had to blur the logo and replace any mentions of the brand’s name with a generic place-holder “[-Brand-]”. We also added at the end an URL to the file located on Google Drive.

As mentioned in the brand book, the main keywords for a design working in the best interests of the company, are:

“Our brand is defined by obsessions with health, luxury, and comfort. This health-first identity is reflected in our products, the language we use, and our visual identity. Asking these questions will help determine whether a design supports this brand position:

HEALTH FIRST

Does this evoke a healthy lifestyle?

CLINICAL & SCIENTIFIC

Is this consistent with our position as a leader in modern, cutting edge technology and science-focus?

FRIENDLY & COMFORTABLE

Does this feel inviting, friendly, honest, and comforting? [i.e. not overly sharp, aggressive, angular or masculine]

LUXURY

Does this reflect a brand that provides only the best experience to its customers?”

Basically, the website should be modern and classic at the same time, inspire quality and luxury, and with the same importance, it should have a clinical and scientific feeling. Do you think the website meets the requirements?

Thank you so much for your help!