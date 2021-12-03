Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

I have retried #45 with added BINARY in phpmyadmin > table ‘langs’ > sql box > go:

SELECT * FROM videos WHERE BINARY sub_category IN (SELECT BINARY lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = 'Atlanta') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 OR (title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR description LIKE '%Atlanta%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 ORDER BY id ASC

and see one search result row displayed from the ‘videos’ table where the title and description info is outlined with a border.

So, I then run this line of code:

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM videos WHERE BINARY sub_category IN (SELECT BINARY lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = '$search_value') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 OR (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 ORDER BY id ASC");

is that correct?

“no videos found”

and also have this currently:

$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);

which is the orginal line of code, because all other modifications in that file generate the 500 error.

When I add

print_r ($get_videos);

like so:

$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number); print_r ($get_videos);

I see:

Array ( )

and ‘no videos found’

I look forward to any replies