Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Yes on the JOIN query, but he had the same collation error when testing the
IN sub query test query from #45. How can BINARY be applied to ‘IN( values )’?
BINARY field1 IN (SELECT Binary Field2....
Error 500:
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%'); OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
I’m sorry, I don’t understand “If you do that and exit before you try to use the object, you might get more debugging data…”
In phpmyadmin, select the
table then click
structure and click on the
field and click
Edit. You should see something like this with
collation being a dropdown selection. Edit both (or one) so they are both using the same collation.
You’re getting the 500 because the $get_videos object is trying to be used (like $get_videos[“id”]) and it doesn’t exist because you’ve got something odd going on.
So if you do something like this right after the creation of $get_videos, you should be able to see the generated SQL statement (according to the docs at least). Then you should be able to copy/paste that to phpmyadmin and see what you get…
print_r($get_videos);
exit();
I edited code in #45 adding
BINARY if you care to give that a try.
I have retried #45 with added BINARY in phpmyadmin > table ‘langs’ > sql box > go:
SELECT * FROM videos WHERE BINARY sub_category IN (SELECT BINARY lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = 'Atlanta') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 OR (title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR description LIKE '%Atlanta%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 ORDER BY id ASC
and see one search result row displayed from the ‘videos’ table where the title and description info is outlined with a border.
So, I then run this line of code:
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM videos WHERE BINARY sub_category IN (SELECT BINARY lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = '$search_value') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 OR (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 ORDER BY id ASC");
is that correct?
“no videos found”
and also have this currently:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
which is the orginal line of code, because all other modifications in that file generate the 500 error.
When I add
print_r ($get_videos);
like so:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number); print_r ($get_videos);
I see:
Array ( )
and ‘no videos found’
I look forward to any replies
NOTE: Dave suggested placing
exit(); after calling
print_r($get_videos);
AND ALSO… this
$search_value query is only being run when
$search_value isset and not empty, correct?
Are you able to edit the table/field structure for collation? This should be fixed if possible.
Where you have this test… Isn’t correct as you should not directly be searching
sub_category for
$keyword.
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
Does this query work if you remove the
sub_category part and just search for part of a
title? Just ruling out normal search issues.
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE
> '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0
> ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id',
> 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
With exit(); added, I see only:
Array ( )
Regarding 'not empty, here is that file:
$data = array('status' => 400);
if (!empty($_POST['search_value'])) {
$search_value = PT_Secure($_POST['search_value']);
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM videos WHERE BINARY sub_category IN (SELECT BINARY lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = '$search_value') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 OR (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 ORDER BY id ASC");
if (!empty($search_result)) {
$html = '';
foreach ($search_result as $key => $search) {
$search = PT_GetVideoByID($search, 0, 0, 0);
$html .= "<div class='search-result'><a href='$search->url'>$search->title</a></div>";
}
$data = array('status' => 200, 'html' => $html);
}
}
In regard to “does this query work”, it has the same result, no videos found", upon searching for a sub category name
Regarding collation:
langs > lang_key is utf8_unicode_ci
I have changed videos > sub_category from utf8_general_ci to utf8_unicode_ci.
What are the chances that could cause other issues?
Is it possible to:
Add ‘sub_category id’ corresponding to ‘sub category name’ from ‘langs’ table and add to ‘videos’ table ‘tags’ column ?
Hmm I still think adding a
subcategory_name field to video table would be a good option.
I think the query would go like this.
UPDATE videos v SET v.subcategory_name = (SELECT l.english FROM langs WHERE l.lang_key = v.sub_category LIMIT 1)
If want to update the tags I think the query would go like this.
UPDATE videos vid SET vid.tags = vid.tags.",".(SELECT l.english FROM langs l ON l.lang_key = vid.sub_category")
HEY do hold me to these… Make a backup DB to test on.
Thank you again for your reply.
First, I’m not sure where the update code should be placed. More likely in the submit-video.php file that my initial posting showed: https://pastebin.com/V4rQUH09
would you agree?
Also, should the v and l need to be defined for the query?
Additionally, does it need a $sql = before this:
UPDATE videos v SET v.subcategory_name = (SELECT l.english FROM langs WHERE l.lang_key = v.sub_category LIMIT 1)
I look forward to additional assistance.
I would not put either of those queries in your code. This kind of query should only be done one time probably in phpmyadmin as it it updating all records. Whichever approach/query you use you should update your video upload and edit coding so if a subcategory is selected, you either insert/update both the
sub_category (lang_key) and
subcategory_name (english) into `videos OR you would add the (english value) into tags along with other tags.
Thanks again.
You say “one time”. I am looking for a solution where ‘each time’ a video is uploaded the subcategory name is added to the videos table (corresponding to the subcategory_id that appears in that row) without updating all records. Is that possible?
I look forward to your comments
Yes, this coding needs to added to your upload and insert sections… The same query/array that you have for the sub_category selection in the form can be used to get the name when dealing with POST
sub_category_id… Than likely (based on the selection) the array is built like
lang_key => english so
english is shown to the user and
lang_key is the option value. Assuming you have or can make a
$sub_categories array like I mentioned you could get the name using this same array.
$subcategory_name = (!empty($_POST['sub_category_id']) && array_key_exists($_POST['sub_category_id'],$sub_categories) ? $sub_categories[$_POST['sub_category_id']] : '');
Otherwise you could do a quick query to get
english using the posted
lang_key.
Also around line 208 you have a sub category section where you query for
count(*) of POST sub category against the
langs table. Instead of calling for
count(*) you could call for
english and so with a few small mods to existing code you can get the value.
$sub_category = 0;
$subcategory_name = '';
if (!empty($_POST['sub_category_id'])) {
//$is_found = $db->where('type',PT_Secure($_POST['category_id']))->where('lang_key',PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']))->getValue(T_LANGS,'COUNT(*)');
$is_found = $db->where('type',PT_Secure($_POST['category_id']))->where('lang_key',PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']))->getValue(T_LANGS,'english');
//if ($is_found['langcnt'] > 0) {
if (!empty($is_found['langcnt'])) {
$sub_category = PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']);
$subcategory_name = $is_found;
}
}
Thanks again Drummin.
I tried your suggestion without success, which means that in the videos table where I added the ‘subcategory_name’ column (with the same structure as langs > english table) only NULL appears in that column after uploading a file.
You referenced the file in the link:https://pastebin.com/V4rQUH09
I don’t know if it makes a difference, but in your suggested code in #65 you are commenting out this line:
//if ($is_found['langcnt'] > 0) {
but that doesn’t exist in the file.
Line 212 is this:
if ($is_found > 0) {
also, does subcategory_name now need to appear in the array on line 232?
Much thanks again, I look forward to your comments.
Correct. My bad… I see my error. I had originally edited that line adding the key
['langcnt'] but with my edited query
getValue should be returning
english so you would not be using the key
['langcnt'] We also would not use
if ($is_found > 0) { anymore, Instead
$is_found should return
english so it should be
if (!empty($is_found)) {
$sub_category = 0;
$subcategory_name = '';
if (!empty($_POST['sub_category_id'])) {
$is_found = $db->where('type',PT_Secure($_POST['category_id']))->where('lang_key',PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']))->getValue(T_LANGS,'english');
if (!empty($is_found)) {
$sub_category = PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']);
$subcategory_name = $is_found;
}
}
Many thanks again.
However, after uploading a video file only NULL appears in the videos > subcategory_name column
also, does subcategory_name now need to appear in the array on line 232?
Much thanks again, I look forward to your comments.
Yes, you would add that field => value pair.
I have tried to add this without success.
'subcategory_name' => $subcategory_name,
any additional guidance is welcomed