Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: #1267 - Illegal mix of collations (utf8_general_ci,IMPLICIT) and (utf8_unicode_ci,IMPLICIT) for operation ‘=’

The resolution used in the join syntax should resolve this same issue. It’s still doing a join essentially, just in a different (and more expensive) way.

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: It appears that the error isn’t caused by the $search_result modification, but appears upon the $get_videos lines of code modifications

So wait, you got results from the rawQuery approach?

Helps if I can find the official documentation for the database class…

https://github.com/ThingEngineer/PHP-MySQLi-Database-Class/blob/master/readme.md#join-method.

This looks like it should work…

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT"); $get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%'); OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);

looks like you should be able to print_r the $get_videos object. If you do that and exit before you try to use the object, you might get more debugging data…