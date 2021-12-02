Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

I have retried #45 with added BINARY in phpmyadmin > table ‘langs’ > sql box > go:
SELECT * FROM videos WHERE BINARY sub_category IN (SELECT BINARY lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = 'Atlanta') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 OR (title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR description LIKE '%Atlanta%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 ORDER BY id ASC
and see one search result row displayed from the ‘videos’ table where the title and description info is outlined with a border.
So, I then run this line of code:
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM videos WHERE BINARY sub_category IN (SELECT BINARY lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = '$search_value') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 OR (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 ORDER BY id ASC");
is that correct?
“no videos found”
and also have this currently:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
which is the orginal line of code, because all other modifications in that file generate the 500 error.
When I add
print_r ($get_videos);
like so:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number); print_r ($get_videos);
I see:
Array ( )
and ‘no videos found’
I look forward to any replies