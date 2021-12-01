Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

The it is time to look deeper into your program where queries are processed for a join() class.

If it is just php join() then shouldn’t an array be passed?

$db->join(array(T_LANGS . " l", " BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", " LEFT OUTER JOIN"));

This would look like

langs l BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category LEFT OUTER JOIN

But that’s not what we want. We want to see the joined query, right?

$db->join(array(T_VIDEOS . " v", " LEFT OUTER JOIN ", T_LANGS . " l"," ON BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category "));

which would look like