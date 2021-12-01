Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Ahh that was my bad on post #24.
Thanks again.
I have corrected “doesn’t look right”. And now I have this:
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM 'videos' LEFT OUTER JOIN 'langs' ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");
and this:
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
which displays 500 error upon search.
I look forward to any other guidance…
What are the results if you remove search conditions?
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where(" v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1")->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
If that works add the category and date back in (assuming they are defined.)
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where(" v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
I appreciate your suggestion, however, same result - 500 error
The it is time to look deeper into your program where queries are processed for a
join() class.
If it is just php
join() then shouldn’t an array be passed?
$db->join(array(T_LANGS . " l", " BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", " LEFT OUTER JOIN"));
This would look like
langs l BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category LEFT OUTER JOIN
But that’s not what we want. We want to see the joined query, right?
$db->join(array(T_VIDEOS . " v", " LEFT OUTER JOIN ", T_LANGS . " l"," ON BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category "));
which would look like
video v LEFT OUTER JOIN langs l ON BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category
He’s using the mysqli class structure (at least best I can figure), so we’re guessing based on this documentation that I found.
https://php-mysqli.readthedocs.io/en/latest/join-method.html
If there’s a 500, then there has to be a log somewhere. Not sure where, but there has to be one…
Thanks again for the replies.
I have looked around the script for other join queries and don’t see any.
I looked in several logs and don’t see any error logged.
Originally, my post requested “I’m trying to modify so that when the selected subcategory id gets stored in the Videos table, so does it’s corresponding subcategory name”, then I would think that the seached ‘name’ can be pulled from $get_videos when searched for.
I looked forward to your comments.
Something doesn’t add up here, and there’s a piece someone is missing. If you actually got the query to work in phpmyadmin, You should be able to copy/paste that whole thing into this block and get valid results.
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM 'videos' LEFT OUTER JOIN 'langs' ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");
If you’re getting a 500 with a copy/paste, then something is different. Double check the web account the page is running under has access to write to the php_error log. Also check the instructions here.
I’m sorry, but you’re going to have to do some detective work to figure out what the error is before any more guidance can be given. Finding the error will probably give you enough guidance to know how to fix it yourself, especially if it’s related to something covered earlier in this thread.
Just to check from post #40, even testing this join() array gives a 500 error?
You might try adding this after the query to see if anything is shown.
if($db->getLastErrno() === 0){}else{ echo 'Update failed. Error: '. $db->getLastError();}
ALSO can you verify if you are using “mysqli class structure” or is it a class structure you wrote. I remember when you were learning to write and use “class” a few years back and so I questioned if this is something you created.
A new approach to try.
Please check in phpmyadmin the following. Yes I do realize I have
AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1 twice. It is because of a orWHERE condition.
Note: change search term as needed.
SELECT * FROM videos WHERE sub_category IN (SELECT lang_key FROM langs WHERE english = 'Atlanta')
AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1
OR (title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR description LIKE '%Atlanta%')
AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1
ORDER BY id ASC
If this works in phpmyadmin then hopefully this will work.
$subids = $db->subQuery ();
$subids->where ("english", $search_value, "=");
$subids->get (T_LANGS, null, "lang_key");
$db->where ("sub_category", $subids, 'in');
$db->where (" AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1")
$db->orWHERE ("(title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%')");
$db->where (" AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1")
->orderBy('id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_LANGS, $pt->page_number);
#1267 - Illegal mix of collations (utf8_general_ci,IMPLICIT) and (utf8_unicode_ci,IMPLICIT) for operation ‘=’
It appears that the error isn’t caused by the $search_result modification, but appears upon the $get_videos lines of code modifications
Why haven’t you (in phpmyadmin) edited the table/field structure so the fields
lang/lang_key and
videos/sub_category both have the same collation? That seems like a simple edit to fix the error.
The resolution used in the join syntax should resolve this same issue. It’s still doing a join essentially, just in a different (and more expensive) way.
So wait, you got results from the rawQuery approach?
Helps if I can find the official documentation for the database class…
https://github.com/ThingEngineer/PHP-MySQLi-Database-Class/blob/master/readme.md#join-method.
This looks like it should work…
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%'); OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
looks like you should be able to print_r the $get_videos object. If you do that and exit before you try to use the object, you might get more debugging data…
print_r ($get_videos);
I don’t know how to edited the table/field structure so the fields
lang/lang_key and
videos/sub_category both have the same collation
Yes on the JOIN query, but he had the same collation error when testing the
IN sub query test query from #45. How can BINARY be applied to ‘IN( values )’?
BINARY field1 IN (SELECT Binary Field2....
Error 500:
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%'); OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
I’m sorry, I don’t understand “If you do that and exit before you try to use the object, you might get more debugging data…”
In phpmyadmin, select the
table then click
structure and click on the
field and click
Edit. You should see something like this with
collation being a dropdown selection. Edit both (or one) so they are both using the same collation.
You’re getting the 500 because the $get_videos object is trying to be used (like $get_videos[“id”]) and it doesn’t exist because you’ve got something odd going on.
So if you do something like this right after the creation of $get_videos, you should be able to see the generated SQL statement (according to the docs at least). Then you should be able to copy/paste that to phpmyadmin and see what you get…
print_r($get_videos);
exit();