Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Then at least it would be needed for the
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
Also I believe both tables have
sub_category but can’t say for sure.
→ CHRIS: I copied that
“LEFT” from the link that Dave had posted but those quotes are curved like would be typed in a WORD Doc. Try fixing that to
"LEFT".
→ CHRIS: Also in #20 you using
v instead of
l in
v.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'
so it should be the name of the sub_category found in
T_LANGS
l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'
Also you are missing the concatenate
. between T_LANGS and
"l"
->paginate(T_LANGS . " l", $pt->page_number);
Based on what I’ve seen, this is what I have.
$db->join(T_VIDEOS . " v", "v.sub_category = l.lang_key", "LEFT");
$get_videos = $db->where("(v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_LANGS . " l", $pt->page_number);