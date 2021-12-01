Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

#22

Then at least it would be needed for the ->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
Also I believe both tables have sub_category but can’t say for sure.

→ CHRIS: I copied that “LEFT” from the link that Dave had posted but those quotes are curved like would be typed in a WORD Doc. Try fixing that to "LEFT".

→ CHRIS: Also in #20 you using v instead of l in

v.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'

so it should be the name of the sub_category found in T_LANGS

l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'

Also you are missing the concatenate . between T_LANGS and "l"

->paginate(T_LANGS . " l", $pt->page_number);

Based on what I’ve seen, this is what I have.

			 
$db->join(T_VIDEOS . " v", "v.sub_category = l.lang_key", "LEFT");
$get_videos = $db->where("(v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
                 ->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
                 ->objectbuilder()
                 ->paginate(T_LANGS . " l", $pt->page_number);
#23

I appreciate the replies.
I have made the suggested changes and have tested #21 and #22 above, but still get 500 error. Nothing reflected in the error log file.
Any additional suggestions are appreciated…

#24

I attempted to flip tables around as Dave mentioned with FULL OUTER JOIN as you are not paginating off the T_LANGS table.

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
                 ->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
                 ->objectbuilder()
                 ->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
#25

Also like I said in #7and #9, if you can’t do a joined query you can query for the sub_category first.

$subsearch_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT lang_key FROM " . T_LANGS . " WHERE (sub_category LIKE '%$search_value%'");
	$sub_ids = array();
	if(!empty($subsearch_result)) {
		foreach ($subsearch_result as $k => $sub_id) {
			$sub_ids[] = $sub_id;
		}
	}
	$subsearch = (!empty($sub_ids) ? " OR sub_category IN (".implode(',',$sub_ids).")" :'');
	$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " WHERE (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%' $subsearch) AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10")
	->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
#26

Thanks again. I appreciate the help.
I tried #24 with same error result.
Just want to add that there is no ‘sub_category’ column in the ‘langs’ table.
Here is a sample of that table:

langs

and a sample of the ‘videos’ table:
videos
which also has a ‘title’, ‘description’ and ‘tags’ column.

I’m hoping that when someone types in ‘Atlanta’, in the search box, for example, all videos where the uploader selected ‘Atlanta’ as a subcategory - upon uploading/submitting the video - will appear in the search results.

any additional guidance is welcomed

#27

Then you would change the search field to english.

WHERE (english LIKE '%$search_value%'

ALSO then you can TEST any of the JOIN queries that use

l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'

and CORRECT them to your table field names…

l.english LIKE '%$keyword%'

Having the wrong field names would kill things on the spot.

#28

Much thanks. Yet, same result with this:

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " V LEFT OUTER JOIN " . T_LANGS . " L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");

and

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
                 ->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
                 ->objectbuilder()
                 ->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
#29

Have you done any direct query tests in phpmyadmin to check query against the database. Sometimes this can reveal where a problem might be.

SELECT V.* FROM `videos` V LEFT OUTER JOIN `langs` L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.description LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR L.english LIKE '%Atlanta%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10
#30

I was just coming in to suggest this. Get the query working in phpmyadmin and then translate it over to code. If you can get the code working there, it should (:crossed_fingers:) be relatively easy to translate it over to the mysqli syntax.

#31

Thanks.
I tried this:
SELECT V.* FROM videosV LEFT OUTER JOINlangs L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.description LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR L.english LIKE '%Atlanta%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10

and see this:

#1267 - Illegal mix of collations (utf8_general_ci,IMPLICIT) and (utf8_unicode_ci,IMPLICIT) for operation ‘=’

I look forward to any comments

#32

That means the collation on the two tables are not the same. (a quick google search would have told you that).

I’ve seen two approaches on my quick search. I don’t know if either will work…

ON (V.sub_category = L.lang_key utf8_unicode_ci)

or

ON BINARY v.sub_category = BINARY l.lang_key
#33

Can the collation of those database fields just be changed so they match?

#34

Thanks.
The BINARY worked to resolve the error in sql, and showed a search result there, but when I applied it to the code, and searched, no search results. Currently I have this:

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM videosV LEFT OUTER JOINlangs L ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");

and this:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);

these two together show “no search results”.

When I replace with this:

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);

I see 500 error.

Any additional guidance is appreciated.

Regarding “Can the collation of those database fields just be changed so they match?”
that is something I don’t know. Can you give me an example of that?

#35

The left outer join doesn’t look right in the first item - should be a space before the V and between the JOIN and langs.

In the second, you didn’t apply the BINARY to the joined fields. Additionally, why are you doing a FULL OUTER JOIN instead of a LEFT OUTER JOIN?

#36

Ahh that was my bad on post #24.

#37

Thanks again.
I have corrected “doesn’t look right”. And now I have this:

$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM 'videos' LEFT OUTER JOIN 'langs' ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");

and this:

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);

which displays 500 error upon search.
I look forward to any other guidance…

#38

What are the results if you remove search conditions?

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where(" v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1")->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);

If that works add the category and date back in (assuming they are defined.)

$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", "LEFT OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where(" v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
#39

I appreciate your suggestion, however, same result - 500 error

#40

The it is time to look deeper into your program where queries are processed for a join() class.
If it is just php join() then shouldn’t an array be passed?

$db->join(array(T_LANGS . " l", " BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category", " LEFT OUTER JOIN"));

This would look like

langs l BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category LEFT OUTER JOIN

But that’s not what we want. We want to see the joined query, right?

$db->join(array(T_VIDEOS . " v", " LEFT OUTER JOIN ", T_LANGS . " l"," ON BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category "));

which would look like

video v LEFT OUTER JOIN langs l ON BINARY l.lang_key = BINARY v.sub_category
#41

He’s using the mysqli class structure (at least best I can figure), so we’re guessing based on this documentation that I found.
https://php-mysqli.readthedocs.io/en/latest/join-method.html

If there’s a 500, then there has to be a log somewhere. Not sure where, but there has to be one…