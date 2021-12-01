Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Thanks.
The BINARY worked to resolve the error in sql, and showed a search result there, but when I applied it to the code, and searched, no search results. Currently I have this:
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM videos
V LEFT OUTER JOINlangs
L ON BINARY V.sub_category = BINARY L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");
and this:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
these two together show “no search results”.
When I replace with this:
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
I see 500 error.
Any additional guidance is appreciated.
Regarding “Can the collation of those database fields just be changed so they match?”
that is something I don’t know. Can you give me an example of that?