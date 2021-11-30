Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

I had based my answer on that he couldn’t do a joined query in his current setup. #7 My bad.
Many thanks for all the replies/assistance. Greatly appreciated.
Yes, I believe “Do a LEFT OUTER JOIN…etc. is correct” with the correct field names.
However, the script is not yet finding the sub_category in a search. I believe this one last search file needs to be modified https://pastebin.com/z4M2brpu on line 73.
which is:
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
I would imagine I need to add in ‘sub_category LIKE %$keyword%’ and somehow tie it into T_LANGS ?
Any additional guidance is welcomed.
It looks like code is missing somewhere there.
Where is $db defined? I see a rawQuery on line 65 but it’s commented out and also only in one if statement. This means it’s defined somewhere else to point to just the videos table. You’ll need to add the left outer join there, and then yes, add the sub category to the where clause. But it needs to be associated to the sub category table for the where to work.
You will need to find where $db is defined.
Edit:
Are you using laravel? This kinda looks like the syntax and if so, then you’ll need to look for something like
$db = DB::table(T_VIDEOS)
and change it to something like
$db = DB::table(T_VIDEOS)
->leftJoin(T_LANGS, T_VIDEOS . 'sub_category', '=', T_LANGS . '.id')
NOT TESTED but should give you the basic gist of what to look for/change
Thanks again.
The script is not laravel. The script has a tables.php file with, along with many others, has this listed:
define('T_VIDEOS', 'videos');
and
define('T_LANGS', 'langs');
Seeing a non-laravel example of line 73 with sub_category and T_LANGS included, that would be very helpful, thanks again
Hmmm. Ah. This is the mysqli class syntax. ugh.
I found this link for you but to be honest, I find that as clear as mud: https://php-mysqli.readthedocs.io/en/latest/join-method.html
Play with that to figure out which way is the right way. I think users would equal to T_VIDEOS and T_LANGS would equal products, but I’m not sure (like at all).
I’d tell you to switch over to the raw query instead, but that doesn’t have paging built in, so you’d have to build that capability in, which can be more work.
Thanks.
I tried modifying line 73 with this :
$get_videos = $db->LEFT JOIN " . T_LANGS . " L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
and got a 500 error
any additional ideas are appreciated
Did you read the link I just posted? The code would be more like this (again T_VIDEOS and T_LANGS may be reversed, dunno):
$db->join(T_VIDEOS . " v", "v.sub_category = l.id");
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 AND approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_LANGS " l", $pt->page_number);
Wouldn’t you need the table aliases “v” and “l” on the
where fields as well?
$db->join(T_VIDEOS . " v", "v.sub_category = l.id", “LEFT”);
$get_videos = $db->where("(v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_LANGS " l", $pt->page_number);
Only if the fields were named the same on both tables. If the field names are unique, then no. But for human readability? Yes
Much appreciated again.
In the T_LANGS table, the column that matches the T_VIDEOS ‘sub_category’ column is named ‘lang_key’ (not id). I substituted l.id with l.lang_key and tried a search using the above #17 example and #18, but get a 500 error each time. (Also, reversed T_VIDEOS and T_LANGS as suggested).
This is my latest (500 error) attempt:
} else {
$db->join(T_LANGS . " v", "v.sub_category = l.lang_key", “LEFT”);
$get_videos = $db->where("(v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_VIDEOS " l", $pt->page_number);
any additional guidance is welcomed.
I’m spitballing here as I’ve never used the mySQLi class, but if you reverse the names, you also need to reverse the aliases.
If that still doesn’t work, you should be able to find more detailed info on the 500 in your error log.
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "v.sub_category = l.lang_key", “LEFT”);
$get_videos = $db->where("(v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_VIDEOS " v", $pt->page_number);
Then at least it would be needed for the
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
Also I believe both tables have
sub_category but can’t say for sure.
→ CHRIS: I copied that
“LEFT” from the link that Dave had posted but those quotes are curved like would be typed in a WORD Doc. Try fixing that to
"LEFT".
→ CHRIS: Also in #20 you using
v instead of
l in
v.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'
so it should be the name of the sub_category found in
T_LANGS
l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'
Also you are missing the concatenate
. between T_LANGS and
"l"
->paginate(T_LANGS . " l", $pt->page_number);
Based on what I’ve seen, this is what I have.
$db->join(T_VIDEOS . " v", "v.sub_category = l.lang_key", "LEFT");
$get_videos = $db->where("(v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_LANGS . " l", $pt->page_number);
I appreciate the replies.
I have made the suggested changes and have tested #21 and #22 above, but still get 500 error. Nothing reflected in the error log file.
Any additional suggestions are appreciated…
I attempted to flip tables around as Dave mentioned with FULL OUTER JOIN as you are not paginating off the
T_LANGS table.
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
Also like I said in #7and #9, if you can’t do a joined query you can query for the sub_category first.
$subsearch_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT lang_key FROM " . T_LANGS . " WHERE (sub_category LIKE '%$search_value%'");
$sub_ids = array();
if(!empty($subsearch_result)) {
foreach ($subsearch_result as $k => $sub_id) {
$sub_ids[] = $sub_id;
}
}
$subsearch = (!empty($sub_ids) ? " OR sub_category IN (".implode(',',$sub_ids).")" :'');
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " WHERE (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%' $subsearch) AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10")
->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
Thanks again. I appreciate the help.
I tried #24 with same error result.
Just want to add that there is no ‘sub_category’ column in the ‘langs’ table.
Here is a sample of that table:
and a sample of the ‘videos’ table:
which also has a ‘title’, ‘description’ and ‘tags’ column.
I’m hoping that when someone types in ‘Atlanta’, in the search box, for example, all videos where the uploader selected ‘Atlanta’ as a subcategory - upon uploading/submitting the video - will appear in the search results.
any additional guidance is welcomed
Then you would change the search field to
english.
WHERE (english LIKE '%$search_value%'
ALSO then you can TEST any of the JOIN queries that use
l.sub_category LIKE '%$keyword%'
and CORRECT them to your table field names…
l.english LIKE '%$keyword%'
Having the wrong field names would kill things on the spot.
Much thanks. Yet, same result with this:
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.* FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " V LEFT OUTER JOIN " . T_LANGS . " L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR L.english LIKE '%$search_value%' ) AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");
and
$db->join(T_LANGS . " l", "l.lang_key = v.sub_category", "FULL OUTER JOIN");
$get_videos = $db->where("(l.english LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR v.description LIKE '%$keyword%') AND v.privacy = 0 AND v.approved = 1".$category.$date)
->orderBy('v.id', 'ASC')
->objectbuilder()
->paginate(T_VIDEOS . " v", $pt->page_number);
Have you done any direct query tests in phpmyadmin to check query against the database. Sometimes this can reveal where a problem might be.
SELECT V.* FROM `videos` V LEFT OUTER JOIN `langs` L ON V.sub_category = L.lang_key WHERE (V.title LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.tags LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR V.description LIKE '%Atlanta%' OR L.english LIKE '%Atlanta%' ) AND V.privacy = 0 LIMIT 10
I was just coming in to suggest this. Get the query working in phpmyadmin and then translate it over to code. If you can get the code working there, it should () be relatively easy to translate it over to the mysqli syntax.