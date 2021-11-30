Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

That approach is overkill. Just add the table as a join in the raw query…
Do a LEFT OUTER JOIN on the table with the sub category names. Use the sub-category field from videos to join with the primary key on the second table. You want to do a left outer join because the video may or may not have a sub category attached to it based on the insert code provided earlier.
Reformatted to make it easier to read, but you can put it on one line if you’d like…I might have the exact field names incorrect but this should give you the basic idea.
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT V.*
FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " V
LEFT OUTER JOIN " . T_LANGS . " L ON V.sub_category = L.id
WHERE (V.title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR
V.tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR
V.description LIKE '%$search_value%' OR
L.sub_category LIKE '%$search_value%' )
AND privacy = 0
LIMIT 10");`