Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

It looks like code is missing somewhere there.

Where is $db defined? I see a rawQuery on line 65 but it’s commented out and also only in one if statement. This means it’s defined somewhere else to point to just the videos table. You’ll need to add the left outer join there, and then yes, add the sub category to the where clause. But it needs to be associated to the sub category table for the where to work.

You will need to find where $db is defined.

Edit:

Are you using laravel? This kinda looks like the syntax and if so, then you’ll need to look for something like

$db = DB::table(T_VIDEOS)

and change it to something like

$db = DB::table(T_VIDEOS) ->leftJoin(T_LANGS, T_VIDEOS . 'sub_category', '=', T_LANGS . '.id')

NOT TESTED but should give you the basic gist of what to look for/change