Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Thanks for your reply and idea.
I could " add a new field to
T_VIDEOS called
sub_category_name".
Regarding “you can query
T_LANGS table for a
sub_category LIKE the search term”, I don’t see that in your example:
$subsearch = (!empty($sub_id) ? " OR sub_category LIKE '%$sub_id%'" : '');
$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR short_id LIKE '%$keyword%' $subsearch) AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);
This script also has this file search.php:
<?php
$data = array('status' => 400);
if (!empty($_POST['search_value'])) {
$search_value = PT_Secure($_POST['search_value']);
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " WHERE (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%') AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");
if (!empty($search_result)) {
$html = '';
foreach ($search_result as $key => $search) {
$search = PT_GetVideoByID($search, 0, 0, 0);
$html .= "<div class='search-result'><a href='$search->url'>$search->title</a></div>";
}
$data = array('status' => 200, 'html' => $html);
}
}
?>
any additional assistance with what might be the best solution is appreciated.