Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

What does the rest of the SELECT query look like? You show

$get_videos = $db->where etc but where are queried fields and table(s) defined?

Are you able to do joined queries in this setup?

You mentioned that the user can select a subcategory and the subcategory id is saved to T_VIDEOS . If you can’t do a joined query, and you can’t add a new field to T_VIDEOS called sub_category_name so you can save both the ID and the NAME then maybe when a search is made you can query T_LANGS table for a sub_category LIKE the search term. If a subcategory $sub_id is returned you can add this to your main search query.

$subsearch = (!empty($sub_id) ? " OR sub_category LIKE '%$sub_id%'" : ''); $get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR short_id LIKE '%$keyword%' $subsearch) AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);

Hey, it’s an idea.