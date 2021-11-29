Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Many thanks for the replies.

I’d ultimately like to have the subcategory name as a searchable keyword.

I see this:

$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR short_id LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);

but am not sure how to get the corresponding subcategory name to work here, being that the subcategory name is not in the T_VIDEOS table, but listed in the T_LANGS table. Is this where a JOIN should go?

I thought the code in the pastebin link, https://pastebin.com/V4rQUH09 line 212:

$sub_category = 0; if (!empty($_POST['sub_category_id'])) { $is_found = $db->where('type',PT_Secure($_POST['category_id']))->where('lang_key',PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']))->getValue(T_LANGS,'COUNT(*)'); if ($is_found > 0) { $sub_category = PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']); } }

where it references the T_LANGS might be where to modify in order to get the subcategory name to use as a searchable keyword.

Any guidance is welcomed.