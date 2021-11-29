Help with adding subcategory name to the Videos table

Not sure if I coded this correctly. I wanted to account for if more than 1 subcategory is returned This might need some tweaking.
<?php
$data = array('status' => 400);
if (!empty($_POST['search_value'])) {
$search_value = PT_Secure($_POST['search_value']);
$subsearch_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT id AS sub_id FROM " . T_LANGS . " WHERE (sub_category LIKE '%$search_value%'");
$sub_ids = array();
if(!empty($subsearch_result)) {
foreach ($subsearch_result as $k => $sub_id) {
$sub_ids[] = $sub_id;
}
}
if(count($sub_ids) == 1){
$subsearch = " OR sub_category LIKE '%".$sub_ids[0]."%'";
}elseif(count($sub_ids) > 1){
$subsearch = " OR sub_category IN (".implode(',',$sub_ids).")";
}else{
$subsearch = '';
}
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " WHERE (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%' $subsearch) AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");
if (!empty($search_result)) {
$html = '';
foreach ($search_result as $key => $search) {
$search = PT_GetVideoByID($search, 0, 0, 0);
$html .= "<div class='search-result'><a href='$search->url'>$search->title</a></div>";
}
$data = array('status' => 200, 'html' => $html);
}
}
?>
EDIT: I am not sure if you wish the subcategory to be restrictive so main query must match subcategory. If so you’d switch
OR to
AND. Also I guess you wouldn’t search for
LIKE when dealing with these subcategory ID’s s the conditions should be.
if(count($sub_ids) == 1){
$subsearch = " OR sub_category = '".$sub_ids[0]."'";
}elseif(count($sub_ids) > 1){
$subsearch = " OR sub_category IN (".implode(',',$sub_ids).")";
}else{
$subsearch = '';
}
Or Restrictive
if(count($sub_ids) == 1){
$subsearch = " AND sub_category = '".$sub_ids[0]."'";
}elseif(count($sub_ids) > 1){
$subsearch = " AND sub_category IN (".implode(',',$sub_ids).")";
}else{
$subsearch = '';
}
ALSO note if making it “restrictive” you would place the
$subsearch variable outside the parentheses where the
privacy condition is placed.
$search_result = $db->rawQuery("SELECT * FROM " . T_VIDEOS . " WHERE (title LIKE '%$search_value%' OR tags LIKE '%$search_value%' OR description LIKE '%$search_value%') $subsearch AND privacy = 0 LIMIT 10");