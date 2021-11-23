Help with adding subategory name to the Videos table

PHP
#1

The web script’s video upload Form, that I’m trying to modify, allows the uploader to enter title, description and tags into the Form, so they can be used to search for the video. And the Form also allows the uploader to select a subcategory. All this get stored in the Videos table. However, the subcategory id is what gets stored there, not it’s corresponding subcategory name.

I’m trying to modify so that when the selected subcategory id gets stored in the Videos table, so does it’s corresponding subcategory name (all subcategory id’s and named are listed in another table.)

Looking at the script’s file named submit-video.php here: https://pastebin.com/V4rQUH09
lines 212 & 273

Can you tell me if you think this file is where I would modify code to have the script add the appropriate subcategory name to the Videos table when the uploaded video info gets added?

I look forward to any assistance.

#2

Is there a particular reason you want to break the database normalization?

#3

The only reason I could think of for doing this would be if the subcategory name changes from time to time, and there is a need for the video to show the subcategory name that it was uploaded under, not the current name.

#4

Many thanks for the replies.
I’d ultimately like to have the subcategory name as a searchable keyword.
I see this:

$get_videos = $db->where("(title LIKE '%$keyword%' OR tags LIKE '%$keyword%' OR description LIKE '%$keyword%' OR short_id LIKE '%$keyword%') AND privacy = 0 ".$category.$date)->where('approved',1)->orderBy('id', 'ASC')->objectbuilder()->paginate(T_VIDEOS, $pt->page_number);

but am not sure how to get the corresponding subcategory name to work here, being that the subcategory name is not in the T_VIDEOS table, but listed in the T_LANGS table. Is this where a JOIN should go?

I thought the code in the pastebin link, https://pastebin.com/V4rQUH09 line 212:

        $sub_category = 0;
 
        if (!empty($_POST['sub_category_id'])) {
            $is_found = $db->where('type',PT_Secure($_POST['category_id']))->where('lang_key',PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']))->getValue(T_LANGS,'COUNT(*)');
            if ($is_found > 0) {
                $sub_category = PT_Secure($_POST['sub_category_id']);
            }
        }

where it references the T_LANGS might be where to modify in order to get the subcategory name to use as a searchable keyword.

Any guidance is welcomed.

#5

You don’t need to add it to the insert - the data is already there by extension of the foreign key.

Assuming you’ve added the sub-category table to the join earlier in that block of code, you should be able to add the sub-category name to the where clause like you have the rest of the field names.