Help with adding subategory name to the Videos table

The web script’s video upload Form, that I’m trying to modify, allows the uploader to enter title, description and tags into the Form, so they can be used to search for the video. And the Form also allows the uploader to select a subcategory. All this get stored in the Videos table. However, the subcategory id is what gets stored there, not it’s corresponding subcategory name.

I’m trying to modify so that when the selected subcategory id gets stored in the Videos table, so does it’s corresponding subcategory name (all subcategory id’s and named are listed in another table.)

Looking at the script’s file named submit-video.php here: https://pastebin.com/V4rQUH09

lines 212 & 273

Can you tell me if you think this file is where I would modify code to have the script add the appropriate subcategory name to the Videos table when the uploaded video info gets added?

I look forward to any assistance.