Help with adding hover dropdown

I have the below code which i believe displays and styles the menu for my site

<header id="header"> <h1><a href="index.html">Future Imperfect</a></h1> <nav class="links"> <ul> <li><a href="#">Lorem</a></li> <li><a href="#">Ipsum</a></li> <li><a href="#">Feugiat</a></li> <li><a href="#">Tempus</a></li> <li><a href="#">Adipiscing</a></li> </ul> </nav>

The CSS i believe, is associated with this is

#header .links ul li { border-left: solid 1px rgba(160, 160, 160, 0.3); line-height: 1; margin-left: 1em; padding-left: 1em; } #header .links ul li:first-child { border-left: 0; margin-left: 0; padding-left: 0; } #header .links ul li a { border-bottom: 0; font-family: "Raleway", Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 0.7em; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 0.25em; text-transform: uppercase; }

I have created a codepen which can be found https://codepen.io/codepen-man/pen/YzzxNdz but i just want to show my understanding above in case im wrong.

So what i would like to do is add a hover menu so when a user hovers over a menu item it would display a dropdown menu. For that reason i tried using https://www.w3schools.com/howto/tryit.asp?filename=tryhow_css_js_dropdown_hover to guide me but it doesnt work. I was attempting to amend the #header .links ul li code but i think i might be missing something.

Does anyone have any idea on this or could you change the codepen to start me off so i can then see what changes you have made to get this working? Thanks in advance