Help with adding hover dropdown

I have the below code which i believe displays and styles the menu for my site
<header id="header">
<h1><a href="index.html">Future Imperfect</a></h1>
<nav class="links">
<ul>
<li><a href="#">Lorem</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Ipsum</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Feugiat</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Tempus</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Adipiscing</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
The CSS i believe, is associated with this is
#header .links ul li {
border-left: solid 1px rgba(160, 160, 160, 0.3);
line-height: 1;
margin-left: 1em;
padding-left: 1em;
}
#header .links ul li:first-child {
border-left: 0;
margin-left: 0;
padding-left: 0;
}
#header .links ul li a {
border-bottom: 0;
font-family: "Raleway", Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size: 0.7em;
font-weight: 400;
letter-spacing: 0.25em;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
I have created a codepen which can be found https://codepen.io/codepen-man/pen/YzzxNdz but i just want to show my understanding above in case im wrong.
So what i would like to do is add a hover menu so when a user hovers over a menu item it would display a dropdown menu. For that reason i tried using https://www.w3schools.com/howto/tryit.asp?filename=tryhow_css_js_dropdown_hover to guide me but it doesnt work. I was attempting to amend the #header .links ul li code but i think i might be missing something.
Does anyone have any idea on this or could you change the codepen to start me off so i can then see what changes you have made to get this working? Thanks in advance