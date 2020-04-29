Help with adding e-mail validation to web Form

Thanks for all the previous help.

I have this ‘existing’ code that now works successfully not allowing the Form to complete unless both Name and Email fields are populated. Now, I’d like to make sure the entered email address is valid before ‘success’.

And I tried this code snippet (unless you have a better idea), but not sure how to integrate it into the existing code. Anywhere I place it prevents the Form from displaying ‘error’ or ‘success’ messages:

function validEmail(string $email): bool { // check if e-mail address is well-formed if ( filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) { return true; } return false; }

Here’s the ‘existing’ code:

<?php header('Content-type: application/json'); $errors = array(); // array to hold validation errors $response = ['success' => false]; if (empty($_POST['name'])|| empty($_POST['email'])){ $response['success'] = false; } else { $response['success'] = true; } echo json_encode($response); if ( ! empty($errors)) { // if there are items in our errors array, return those errors $data['success'] = false; $data['errors'] = $errors; } if(empty($errors)) { $to = 'chrisj...@....com'; $subject = 'Thank You'; $name = $_POST['name']; $email = $_POST['email']; $message = $_POST['message']; $message1 = $_POST['message']; $headers = $name; $headers = 'from: info@......com'; $message1 .= "\r

\r

Name: ".$_POST['name']." \r

Email: ".$_POST['email']." "; $message = "Hello {$_POST['name']}, ~ Thank you\r

\r

"; mail( $to, $subject, $message1, $headers ); mail( $email, $subject, $message, $headers ); $data = ['success' => true]; } ?>

I appreciate any comments/guidance