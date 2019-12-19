Help with adding deduction from user account

Currently, the php web script that I’m using, where a user can purchase a video, works successfully. I’m trying to modify the script so that if the price is zero, that will mean that the video uploader will pay for the purchase, which is 1 credit. So, I’d like help adding a line where if price is zero then uploader account gets a deduction of 1.

Here’s the current code:

<?php ob_start(); if (IS_LOGGED == false) { $data = array('status' => 400, 'error' => 'Not logged in'); echo json_encode($data); exit(); } if (!empty($_POST['id'])) { if (!is_array($_POST['id'])) { $id_array[] = $_POST['id']; } else { $id_array = $_POST['id']; } // get cost video // get the default video price, to use if there is no per video play price $db->where('name', 'video_play_price'); $db_cost = $db->getOne('config'); $video_cost = (float)$db_cost->value; // the number of submitted videos - used to determine if all records were inserted $count_video = count($id_array); $user_id = $user->id; $wallet = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->wallet); $balance = (float)str_replace(',', '', $user->balance); // add up the video prices $amount = 0; foreach ($id_array as $id) { $video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id); // get video data $video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS); // add the video play price if any, or the default price $amount += $video->video_play_price?$video->video_play_price:$video_cost; } // determine if the user has enough credits if( ($wallet >= $amount) OR ($balance + $wallet >= $amount) ) { $db->startTransaction(); $inserted_records = 0; foreach ($id_array as $id){ $video_id = (int)PT_Secure($id); // get video data $video = $db->where('id', $id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS); // use the video play price if any, or the default price $video_cost_new = $video->video_play_price?$video->video_play_price:$video_cost; // credit the user 50% of the video cost $up_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50; // credit the website 50% of the video cost $site_add_amount = $video_cost_new *0.50; $time_start = microtime(true); // add data to paid table $insert_buy = $db->insert('paid_videos', [ 'id_user' => $user_id, 'video_play_price' => (string)$video_cost_new, 'id_video' => $video_id, 'user_id_uploaded' => $video->user_id, // the user who uploaded the video 'video_title' => $video->title, // storing the title 'earned_amount' => $up_amount, 'time' => $time_start, 'short_id' => $video->short_id, 'session_key' => $_SESSION['session_key'] ]); // count successful inserted records if ($insert_buy) { $inserted_records++; } //update the 'balance' of the user who uploaded the video // get the user's record $up_user_start = $db->where('id', $video->user_id)->getOne(T_USERS); // add to the balance $uploader_account = $up_user_start->balance+$up_amount; // update the record $db->where('id', $video->user_id); $update_balance = $db->update(T_USERS, [ 'balance' => number_format($uploader_account, 1, '.', ''), ]); // check if video-buyer is the video-uploader if ($video->user_id == $user_id) { $balance = $uploader_account; } } etc.

I look forward to any assistance