Help with a flexbox issue where it squishes everything even though i have a max-width container

Yes that’s much along the lines of what I was saying and should do the job for you nicely.

You can remove this line though:

html, body { min-height: 100%; }

That rule has no effect at all.

(Take a deep breath)

You can only base a percentage height on a parent that has height defined (other than auto). You cannot either base percentage heights on elements that have min-height defined using percentages.

The rule above is saying that first you want the html element to be a min-height of 100%. The html element already covers the viewport so the min-height has no real effect anyway. You then give the body a min-height in percentage but percentage heights cannot be obtained from a parent that doesn’t have a height defined (min-height doesn’t count).

Therefore commonly before vh units were invented the method was to give the html element a height of 100% and then give the body a height of 100% and then the first wrapper in your page could use a min-height:100% to full effect. That was the reasoning from long ago (of which I was a pioneer)

Effectively you were fixing the html and body to 100% height only and then letting the child wrapper overflow out of the body. This was fine and worked well but not well understood. If you had applied overflow:hidden to the body all content below the fold would then have disappeared.

Luckily these days we do no need to add any height or min-heights to the html and body as we can simply use the vh unit on the element concerned when we want a full viewport height (min-height:100vh).The last thing to consider is that 100vh means a full viewport height so if you apply it to an element that is not naturally at the top of the viewport then it will extend below the viewport.