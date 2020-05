Help with a flexbox issue where it squishes everything even though i have a max-width container

Hi,

I’m not quite sure if I have understood you correctly but if the hero is 100vh then you won’t see the sticky footer because it is below the fold and the hero fills the viewport. If you want the hero to be the height of the viewport less the sticky height then you can still do that with flexbox.

e.g.

Avoid using fixed heights as that means the element can never grow. Use a min-height instead and that will ensure content can grow. Also avoid height:100% as it will never do what you want unless you have an unbroken chain of parents with height defined all the way back to the root element. (That’s one of the reasons that the 100vh unit is so useful in that you can reference a viewport height easily from nested elements.)

If you did want the hero to 100% of the viewport then set a min-height:100vh on the main element and on the section element,

It all depends on exactly what you want to achieve