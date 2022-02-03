Help with a call now button

Please test the following “call now button” code in sitepoint.com in Google Chrome and you would probably see that the button somewhat covers the footer area (which I expected not to happen).
How to solve that problem?
document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<aside class="all_textual_cnb_wrapper">
<a dir="ltr" class="all_textual_cnb_link" href="tel:PHONE_NUMBER">Call now ✆</a>
</aside>
`)
newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
.all_textual_cnb_wrapper {
height: 100px; // Just for the sake of testing;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
position: fixed;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 9999;
padding: 0 0 5px 0; /* vertical-centralization fix */
font-size: 36px;
font-weight: bold;
background: #149714;
}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);