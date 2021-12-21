Help understanding GET curl calls?

I’d like to experiment with connecting a Wordpress website to a SuiteCRM via API.

In short, what I want to do is, once a new user registers, fire a Curl call to the CRM to check if the user exists (either as verified by email address or creating a field in the CRM for their Wordpress username), and if the user doesn’t exist, then create a new one in the CRM.

I know the very basics of how to make a Curl call in PHP, but what I don’t understand how to loop through it, or even really how that data is brought into PHP.

From the SuiteCRM documentation, the url for filtering a record would be

{{suitecrm.url}}/Api/V8/module/Accounts?fields[Accounts]=name,account_type&filter[operator]=and&filter[account_type][eq]=Customer

That would check for an “Account” with the type = Customer.

So mine would probably be something like

{{suitecrm.url}}/Api/V8/module/Targets?fields[Targets]=name,target_email&filter[operator]=and&filter[target_email][eq]=<their-email>

So, once that Curl gets fired on the Wordpress server, how do I parse that data, and then do the rest of the function with it? Do I somehow just set a variable to be the JSON that the SuiteCRM returns?