Help understanding GET curl calls?

I’d like to experiment with connecting a Wordpress website to a SuiteCRM via API.

In short, what I want to do is, once a new user registers, fire a Curl call to the CRM to check if the user exists (either as verified by email address or creating a field in the CRM for their Wordpress username), and if the user doesn’t exist, then create a new one in the CRM.

I know the very basics of how to make a Curl call in PHP, but what I don’t understand how to loop through it, or even really how that data is brought into PHP.

From the SuiteCRM documentation, the url for filtering a record would be

{{suitecrm.url}}/Api/V8/module/Accounts?fields[Accounts]=name,account_type&filter[operator]=and&filter[account_type][eq]=Customer

That would check for an “Account” with the type = Customer.

So mine would probably be something like

{{suitecrm.url}}/Api/V8/module/Targets?fields[Targets]=name,target_email&filter[operator]=and&filter[target_email][eq]=<their-email>

So, once that Curl gets fired on the Wordpress server, how do I parse that data, and then do the rest of the function with it? Do I somehow just set a variable to be the JSON that the SuiteCRM returns?

Yeah so when you call those URLs through curl, you are going to get the JSON back. Look at the curl_exec() PHP function which is used to get the content returned (or false if there is a failure). You can store that content into a variable and use the PHP function json_decode($variable) on it to then have it build an object with it. From there it is just a matter of using the object to get access to its properties etc.

// Setup curl
$ch = curl_init();

// Set some options
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT, 10);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, true);

// Send the request and store the returned JSON into $content
$content = curl_exec($ch);

// Make sure to check it isn't false
if ($content !== false) {
   $obj = json_decode($content);
   // Work with $obj or better yet put it all in a function and return this object to the rest of your code
} else {
   // Oooh something went wrong, maybe log it
}

This object you get back after your json_decode is going to have properties and arrays that you can drill down into and loop over. It can be treated as a normal object.

I think the makes sense… So the GET from the CRM will return a JSON object (I’m not sure what happens if there are no users that match, but that’s more a SuiteCRM question), and I can make a normal array out of that.

Then, I guess I would fire another Curl call to the CRM, if there’s no match, to create the new user

So it’s something like:
User registers on Wordpress site
Curl call to CRM to check if there’s a Lead/Target that has that email address
If there’s none: Curl call back to CRM to make a new Lead/Target - or - if there is already one with that email address: update the record to indicate that they registered on the site

I guess one possible obstacle is that the CRM has “Leads” and “Targets.” Targets being basically anybody with a phone number or email address, and Leads being somebody that has expressed interest. If a sales rep calls / contacts a person when they are a “Target” and they express interest, they can be converted to a “Lead.”

I think I’ll have to check for BOTH Leads and Targets when the Wordpress user registers. I’m not sure if I would do that in a single GET or if I would have to do a single GET for the Lead, and another for the Target, if that makes sense.

Yes, that is typically how it works. At least in most of the CRMs I have worked with that is how it is typically done. You query to check if they exist, if not, you make another call to create.

