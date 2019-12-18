[HELP] typing effect

Well if something’s unclear, then it’s best to ask!

I can pair down the code a bit to demonstrate the setTimeout ‘loop’.

First, let’s demonstrate a Recursive function;

function loopme(x) { if(x == 0) { console.log("Done"); return; } console.log(x); loopme(x-1); console.log(x); }

For example, if i put into the console loopme(5) , the code begins with x=5.

if(x == 0) is false, because x is 5.

console.log(x) will print 5 in the log.

loopme(x-1) will call the function again, but this time with x=4.

It will then wait for that execution of the function to finish, and then move on.

console.log(x) will print 5 in the log again.

But that ‘it will wait’ line is important; because it means that the code will dive down and down and down until it hits the stop condition. In this case, that x == 0. When x == 0, we don’t call the function again, we return. At that point, we start going back up the chain.

What will be in the console at the end?

SetTimeout

SetTimeout says “After X milliseconds, execute this function.”

setTimeout(function() { console.log("Timer done!"); },5000);

This script waits 5 seconds (5000 milliseconds), and then executes the function. The function writes a line to the console.

So how do I combine the two? And what happens differently?

function loopme(x) { if(x == 0) { console.log("Done"); return; } console.log(x); setTimeout(loopme,5000,x-1); console.log(x); }

Why is this one different? Well, we’ve delayed the inner execution; but setTimeout is what is called asynchronous.

Instead of waiting for setTimeout to do its execution, the script immediately continues its execution, and then completely separately, when the timer expires, its function fires.

So this is why I couldnt use a forEach and sleep; because setTimeout is asynchronous, what I had to do instead was say “write a single letter. now if there are more letters, start a timer, and when it finishes, run this function again targetting the next letter.”