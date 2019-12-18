[HELP] typing effect

#1

I’m trying to learn js, it’s good, I’m enjoying it, it is perplexed and it makes my brain hurt…

Here is the pen:

How am I going to add the delay to the letters?

#2

Whilst it’s a good idea to learn JS, you can use CSS to produce a typing effect. Something along the lines of:

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<style>
html {
  display: table;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
}
body {
  display: table-cell;
  vertical-align: middle;
  margin: 2em auto;
  background: black;
}
.typetext {
  font-family: Courier, monospace;
  font-size: 1.12em;
  width: 100%;
  max-width: 620px;
  margin: 0 auto;
}
.typetext p {
  width: 100%;
  color: lime;
  white-space: nowrap;
  overflow: hidden;
  animation: type 2s steps(60, end);
  margin: 1em 0;
}
.typetext p + p {
  width: 0;
  animation: type2 6s steps(60, end) forwards;
}

.typetext p:nth-child(2) { animation-delay: 0s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(3) { animation-delay: 3s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(4) { animation-delay: 6s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(5) { animation-delay: 9s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(6) { animation-delay: 12s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(7) { animation-delay: 15s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(8) { animation-delay: 18s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(9) { animation-delay: 21s; }

@keyframes type { 
  from { width: 0; } 
} 
@keyframes type2 {
    0% { width: 0; }
   50% { width: 0; }
  100% { width: 100%; } 
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="typetext">
  <p>This website is dead.</p>
  <p>It is an ex-website.</p>
  <p>It has passed on.</p>
  <p>This website is no more.</p>
  <p>It has ceased to be.</p>
  <p>It has expired and gone to meet its maker ...</p>
  <p>... and all despite its beautiful plumage.</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>

Edit: not all my own work :slight_smile:

#3

Here’s how I did it using your setup:

const texts = ["Hello World!","This is a test."];
const box = document.getElementById("box");
const h1 = box.getElementsByTagName("h1");
let i = 0;

function type(word,letter) {
	h1[0].innerHTML += texts[word][letter];
	letter = (letter + 1) % texts[word].length
	if (letter == 0) {
		word++;
		h1[0].innerHTML += "<br>";
	}
	if (word < texts.length) {
		setTimeout(type,500,word,letter);
	}
}

window.onload = function() { type(0,0) }

DISCLAIMER: I know there are ‘better’ and ‘more ECMAScript’ ways of doing this; I am demonstrating to a person learning Javascript how to use setTimeout, without diving into the world of Promises and Async functions. (also, cant find my Codepen login. go me.)

#4

And for a bit more ‘human type-y’ effect, I did this:

	setTimeout(type,100+Math.floor(Math.random()*400),word,letter);

(Something extra to chew your brain on; what am i doing, and why.)

#5

Wait. When I was thinking about the typing effect, it should loop through the word then output it. I saw some examples of it and they didn’t even use any kind of loop, they used setTimeout and setInterval. Don’t they run forever?

#6

setTimeout executes exactly once. (Note that I put setTimeout inside the function, calling the same function; so it effectively ‘loops’, This is a (delayed, broken?) form of Recursive Function Calling.)
setInterval will execute every X milliseconds.

That’s the difference between them.