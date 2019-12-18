[HELP] typing effect

I’m trying to learn js, it’s good, I’m enjoying it, it is perplexed and it makes my brain hurt…
Here is the pen:
How am I going to add the delay to the letters?
Whilst it’s a good idea to learn JS, you can use CSS to produce a typing effect. Something along the lines of:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<style>
html {
display: table;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
body {
display: table-cell;
vertical-align: middle;
margin: 2em auto;
background: black;
}
.typetext {
font-family: Courier, monospace;
font-size: 1.12em;
width: 100%;
max-width: 620px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.typetext p {
width: 100%;
color: lime;
white-space: nowrap;
overflow: hidden;
animation: type 2s steps(60, end);
margin: 1em 0;
}
.typetext p + p {
width: 0;
animation: type2 6s steps(60, end) forwards;
}
.typetext p:nth-child(2) { animation-delay: 0s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(3) { animation-delay: 3s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(4) { animation-delay: 6s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(5) { animation-delay: 9s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(6) { animation-delay: 12s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(7) { animation-delay: 15s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(8) { animation-delay: 18s; }
.typetext p:nth-child(9) { animation-delay: 21s; }
@keyframes type {
from { width: 0; }
}
@keyframes type2 {
0% { width: 0; }
50% { width: 0; }
100% { width: 100%; }
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="typetext">
<p>This website is dead.</p>
<p>It is an ex-website.</p>
<p>It has passed on.</p>
<p>This website is no more.</p>
<p>It has ceased to be.</p>
<p>It has expired and gone to meet its maker ...</p>
<p>... and all despite its beautiful plumage.</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Edit: not all my own work
Here’s how I did it using your setup:
const texts = ["Hello World!","This is a test."];
const box = document.getElementById("box");
const h1 = box.getElementsByTagName("h1");
let i = 0;
function type(word,letter) {
h1[0].innerHTML += texts[word][letter];
letter = (letter + 1) % texts[word].length
if (letter == 0) {
word++;
h1[0].innerHTML += "<br>";
}
if (word < texts.length) {
setTimeout(type,500,word,letter);
}
}
window.onload = function() { type(0,0) }
DISCLAIMER: I know there are ‘better’ and ‘more ECMAScript’ ways of doing this; I am demonstrating to a person learning Javascript how to use setTimeout, without diving into the world of Promises and Async functions. (also, cant find my Codepen login. go me.)
And for a bit more ‘human type-y’ effect, I did this:
setTimeout(type,100+Math.floor(Math.random()*400),word,letter);
(Something extra to chew your brain on; what am i doing, and why.)
Wait. When I was thinking about the typing effect, it should loop through the word then output it. I saw some examples of it and they didn’t even use any kind of loop, they used setTimeout and setInterval. Don’t they run forever?
setTimeout executes exactly once. (Note that I put setTimeout inside the function, calling the same function; so it effectively ‘loops’, This is a (delayed, broken?) form of Recursive Function Calling.)
setInterval will execute every X milliseconds.
That’s the difference between them.