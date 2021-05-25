Help to make a speeding ticket program

Hi i found an old topic from 2016, speeding ticket program, do anyone has the code for that?
Here is how is should look like when finished:
It was quite interesting so i if anyone has the solution i would be grateful
Overspeed by 17 results in a 115 euro fine. Overspeed by 5 results in 70 euro fine.
Assuming that the fine is base+overage*rate, we have two formulas:
base + 17 * rate = 115
base + 5 * rate = 70
Subtracting the bottom from the top gives us:
base - base + (17 - 5) * rate = 115 - 70
12 * rate = 45
It’s not possible to use that
base + n * rate to gain an integer solution, so something else must be going on there.
I see from https://speedingeurope.com/ that 21+ is required for a speeding fine, so it doesn’t seem to be based on the real world either.
It looks like further details is needed about how the infraction fine is to be calculated.
The original topic (for a school assignment) has more details:
Thanks. Using that previous information, I’ve come up with the following simple set of assertions.
console.assert(speedLimit(50, 60).type === "", "Under limit doesn't get fined");
console.assert(speedLimit(60, 60).type === "", "On the limit doesn't get fined");
console.assert(speedLimit(61, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15");
console.assert(speedLimit(61, 60).fine === 85, "Fined 85 for up to 15 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(75, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15");
console.assert(speedLimit(75, 60).fine === 85, "Fined 85 for up to 15 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(76, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 20");
console.assert(speedLimit(76, 60).fine === 115, "Fined 115 for up to 20 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(80, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 20");
console.assert(speedLimit(76, 60).fine === 115, "Fined 115 for up to 20 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(81, 60).type === "Unit", "Unit fine when over by more than 20");
console.assert(speedLimit(121, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15");
console.assert(speedLimit(121, 120).fine === 70, "Fined 70 for up to 20 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(135, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15");
console.assert(speedLimit(135, 120).fine === 70, "Fined 70 for up to 20 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(136, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15");
console.assert(speedLimit(136, 120).fine === 100, "Fined 100 for up to 20 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(140, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15");
console.assert(speedLimit(140, 120).fine === 100, "Fined 100 for up to 20 over");
console.assert(speedLimit(141, 120).type === "Unit", "Unit fine when over by more than 20");
That results in the following basic code that passes all of those assertions:
function checkSpeed(speed, limit) {
const speedInfo = {
type: "",
fine: 0
};
const infractionFines = {
60: {
15: 85,
20: 115
},
120: {
15: 70,
20: 100
}
};
const excessSpeed = speed - limit;
if (excessSpeed <= 0) {
return speedInfo;
}
if (excessSpeed > 20) {
speedInfo.type = "Unit";
return speedInfo;
}
if (excessSpeed > 0) {
speedInfo.type = "Infraction";
}
if (excessSpeed <= 20) {
speedInfo.fine = infractionFines[limit][20];
}
if (excessSpeed <= 15) {
speedInfo.fine = infractionFines[limit][15];
}
return speedInfo;
}
The rest of the code to make it work with a form can be found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRWEKYB too.
I feel like there’s… mathematics shortcutting that can be done on the logic here…
the category of the zone is given by
limit // 65; (Result: 0 or 1.)
the category of the speeding is given by
(speed - limit) // 15; (Result: 0 or 1; any values > 1 should be caught by the outer check)
the fine is equal to
70+(30*speedingcat)+(15*!zonecat)
(You’d need an overall “if speeding > 20, go to unit” check, but)
EDIT, and a Tangent: I spent an annoying amount of time trying to figure out if there was a non-logical way of doing Not on a 0/1 input. Because my mind went a-wandering into maths land.
(x-1)*(x-1)
(if x = 1, then 0*0 = 0)
(if x = 0, then -1 * -1 = 1)
There ar multiple reasons that I haven’t taken this further. One is that this is supposed to be someone’s homework, and another is that i would be procrastinating against other things that should get done.
Him, if I procrastinate on this until tomorrow then I won’t need to procrastinate any longer and can delve deeper into the situation here, Yeah, that should work
I agree… though by that same token, my theory is if I reduce a coding challenge down to a single mathematical formula, and someone submits it to their teacher for coding homework, the teacher’s immediately going to google where they got their answer from…