Help to make a speeding ticket program

Thanks. Using that previous information, I’ve come up with the following simple set of assertions.

console.assert(speedLimit(50, 60).type === "", "Under limit doesn't get fined"); console.assert(speedLimit(60, 60).type === "", "On the limit doesn't get fined"); console.assert(speedLimit(61, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15"); console.assert(speedLimit(61, 60).fine === 85, "Fined 85 for up to 15 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(75, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15"); console.assert(speedLimit(75, 60).fine === 85, "Fined 85 for up to 15 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(76, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 20"); console.assert(speedLimit(76, 60).fine === 115, "Fined 115 for up to 20 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(80, 60).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 20"); console.assert(speedLimit(76, 60).fine === 115, "Fined 115 for up to 20 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(81, 60).type === "Unit", "Unit fine when over by more than 20"); console.assert(speedLimit(121, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15"); console.assert(speedLimit(121, 120).fine === 70, "Fined 70 for up to 20 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(135, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15"); console.assert(speedLimit(135, 120).fine === 70, "Fined 70 for up to 20 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(136, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15"); console.assert(speedLimit(136, 120).fine === 100, "Fined 100 for up to 20 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(140, 120).type === "Infraction", "Infraction when over by up to 15"); console.assert(speedLimit(140, 120).fine === 100, "Fined 100 for up to 20 over"); console.assert(speedLimit(141, 120).type === "Unit", "Unit fine when over by more than 20");

That results in the following basic code that passes all of those assertions:

function checkSpeed(speed, limit) { const speedInfo = { type: "", fine: 0 }; const infractionFines = { 60: { 15: 85, 20: 115 }, 120: { 15: 70, 20: 100 } }; const excessSpeed = speed - limit; if (excessSpeed <= 0) { return speedInfo; } if (excessSpeed > 20) { speedInfo.type = "Unit"; return speedInfo; } if (excessSpeed > 0) { speedInfo.type = "Infraction"; } if (excessSpeed <= 20) { speedInfo.fine = infractionFines[limit][20]; } if (excessSpeed <= 15) { speedInfo.fine = infractionFines[limit][15]; } return speedInfo; }

The rest of the code to make it work with a form can be found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRWEKYB too.