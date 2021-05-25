Help to make a speeding ticket program

JavaScript
#1

Hi i found an old topic from 2016, speeding ticket program, do anyone has the code for that?
Here is how is should look like when finished:

image
image450×721 63.7 KB

It was quite interesting so i if anyone has the solution i would be grateful

#2

Overspeed by 17 results in a 115 euro fine. Overspeed by 5 results in 70 euro fine.

Assuming that the fine is base+overage*rate, we have two formulas:

base + 17 * rate = 115
base + 5 * rate = 70

Subtracting the bottom from the top gives us:

base - base + (17 - 5) * rate = 115 - 70
12 * rate = 45

It’s not possible to use that base + n * rate to gain an integer solution, so something else must be going on there.

I see from https://speedingeurope.com/ that 21+ is required for a speeding fine, so it doesn’t seem to be based on the real world either.

It looks like further details is needed about how the infraction fine is to be calculated.

#3

The original topic (for a school assignment) has more details: