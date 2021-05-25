Help to make a speeding ticket program

Overspeed by 17 results in a 115 euro fine. Overspeed by 5 results in 70 euro fine.

Assuming that the fine is base+overage*rate, we have two formulas:

base + 17 * rate = 115

base + 5 * rate = 70

Subtracting the bottom from the top gives us:

base - base + (17 - 5) * rate = 115 - 70

12 * rate = 45

It’s not possible to use that base + n * rate to gain an integer solution, so something else must be going on there.

I see from https://speedingeurope.com/ that 21+ is required for a speeding fine, so it doesn’t seem to be based on the real world either.

It looks like further details is needed about how the infraction fine is to be calculated.