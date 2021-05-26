Help to make a speeding ticket program

I’m forking off new codePen project from https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/GRWEKYB to https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/zYZzPqZ so that the original one doesn’t change.

While the original code does the job, there are several improvements that can be made. These types of improvements are called refactoring, because the changes to the code make no changes to the behaviour of the code, and instead make it easier for us to understand and make improvements to the code.

The checkSpeed function does two different things. One is to set the infraction type, and the other is to set the fine. We can extract that code out to two separate functions.

Use a getFineType function

The getFineType function only needs to know the excess speed. If it’s less than 1 then there’s no fine type. If it’s less than 21 then it’s an Infraction, and anything else beyond that is a Unit fine.

function getFineType(excessSpeed) { if (excessSpeed < 1) { return ""; } if (excessSpeed < 21) { return "Infraction"; } return "Unit"; }

We can now replace the old code that sets speedinfo.type, with one call to the getFineType function, and exit the checkSpeed function when it’s not an infraction.

const excessSpeed = speed - limit; speedInfo.type = getFineType(excessSpeed); if (speedInfo.type !== "Infraction") { return speedInfo; }

Refactoring getFineType

The series of values for a type of thing can be simplified. I’m thinking of using an object to store fine types against a set of values.

const fineTypes = { 1: "", 21: "Infraction", 99999: "Unit" }; }

If you manage to clock something going faster than 99999, you’ve most likely caught some space object which is beyond your jurisdiction.

I can start the conversion slowly with just the object and assigning a found fineType.

function getFineType(excessSpeed) { const fineTypes = { 1: "", 21: "Infraction", 99999: "Unit" }; let [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find( function ([limit, fineType]) { return excessSpeed < limit; } ); ... }

I can then remove the fineType assignment one by one from each if statement, checking that all of the asserts still pass.

if (excessSpeed < 1) { console.log(fineType); // fineType = ""; return fineType; } if (excessSpeed < 21) { // fineType = "Infraction"; return fineType; } if (excessSpeed < 99999) { // fineType = "Unit"; return fineType; }

Then remove all of the if statements, and just return the fineType. That let statement can be replaced with a const one instead too.

function getFineType(excessSpeed) { const fineTypes = { 1: "", 21: "Infraction", 99999: "Unit" }; const [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find( function ([limit, fineType]) { return excessSpeed < limit; } ); return fineType; }

Extract the fineTypes object

The fineTypes object can now be extracted out of the function, and passed in as configuration information instead.

function getFineType(excessSpeed, fineTypes) { const [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find( function ([limit, fineType]) { return excessSpeed < limit; } ); return fineType; } function checkSpeed(speed, limit) { ... const fineTypes = { 1: "", 21: "Infraction", 99999: "Unit" }; const excessSpeed = speed - limit; speedInfo.type = getFineType(excessSpeed, fineTypes); ... }

Remove excessive indenting

The getFineTypes function now has too much indenting. We can see a distinctive arrow-formation to the indents. We can extract that find function out to a separate one called minSpeedExcess.

function getFineType(excessSpeed, fineTypes) { function minSpeedExcess([limit, fineType]) { return excessSpeed < limit; } const [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find(minSpeedExcess); return fineType; }

I want to extract that minSpeedExcess function fully outside of the getFineType function, but currently it’s trapped in there due to the excessSpeed that it checks. That can be remedied by using a wrapper function for the find function, so that the excessSpeed can be kept there by the wrapper.

function minSpeedExcess(limit, fineType, excessSpeed) { return excessSpeed < limit; } function minSpeedExcessWrapper(excessSpeed) { return function ([limit, fineType]) { return minSpeedExcess(limit, fineType, excessSpeed); }; } function getFineType(excessSpeed, fineTypes) { const findMinSpeedExcess = minSpeedExcessWrapper(excessSpeed); const [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find(findMinSpeedExcess); return fineType; }

Applying some finishing touches

There are a couple of improvements that can be made to the minSpeedExcess and wrapper function. The fineType isn’t needed now, so that can be removed.

// function minSpeedExcess(limit, fineType, excessSpeed) { function minSpeedExcess(limit, excessSpeed) { return excessSpeed < limit; } function minSpeedExcessWrapper(excessSpeed) { return function ([limit, fineType]) { // return minSpeedExcess(limit, fineType, excessSpeed); return minSpeedExcess(limit, excessSpeed); }; }

And another improvement is that we aren’t really checking for a min speed excess. Instead we are checking if the excess is beyond a certain limit, so let’s rename the function to that.

// function minSpeedExcess(limit, excessSpeed) { function excessWithinLimit(limit, excessSpeed) { return excessSpeed < limit; } // function minSpeedExcessWrapper(excessSpeed) { function excessWithinLimitWrapper(excessSpeed) { // return function ([limit, fineType]) { return function findExcessLimit([limit, fineType]) { // return minSpeedExcess(limit, excessSpeed); return excessWithinLimit(limit, excessSpeed); }; } ... // const findMinSpeedExcess = minSpeedExcessWrapper(excessSpeed); const findExcessLimit = excessWithinLimitWrapper(excessSpeed); // const [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find(findMinSpeedExcess); const [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find(findExcessLimit);

We have now extracted that getFineType function out into the following functions:

function excessWithinLimit(limit, excessSpeed) { return excessSpeed < limit; } function excessWithinLimitWrapper(excessSpeed) { return function findExcessLimit([limit, fineType]) { return excessWithinLimit(limit, excessSpeed); }; } function getFineType(excessSpeed, fineTypes) { const findExcessLimit = excessWithinLimitWrapper(excessSpeed); const [limit, fineType] = Object.entries(fineTypes).find(findExcessLimit); return fineType; }

Finally, because the excessWithinLimit function has parameters of limit and excessSpeed, it can be less confusing if the function uses them in that same order too.

function excessWithinLimit(limit, excessSpeed) { return limit > excessSpeed; }

The end result of that refactoring can be seen at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/zYZzPqZ

Because I’ve had the asserts running every time I change something in the code, simple mistakes I made were trivial to find, and more complicated issues have been easy to diagnose and resolve.

Next up beyond this is to create a getFineAmount function, but that’s for a different post.